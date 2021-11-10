Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Call all vino lovers: City & Country Urban Winery is hosting an “all-you-can-wine” tasting festival this weekend.

Calgary’s only urban winery uses the best grapes from around the globe to make wines right here in the city, boasting red, white, and rosé varieties.

The tasting festival on November 12 and 13 offers the chance to sip from all their current wines, plus a new one or two, and ALL samples are included in the ticket price.

“Unlimited wine,” reads City & Country’s website, adding “Open bar, please enjoy responsibly.”

The tasting festival runs on Friday evening from 6 to 8 pm, and Saturday afternoon from 4 to 6 pm. Tickets to Friday’s event are $85, while the Saturday tasting goes for $75. The ticket price includes all of your wine samples, plus one grazing box provided per two people to share, making for a perfect pairing.

City & Country’s vino is made with no added colours, flavours, or sugars, so you can rest assured that every sip you take is just wine, nothing else. Varieties include Pinot Gris, Sparkling White, Fume Blanc, Merlot, Zinfandel Rosé, and more.

Enjoy a few glasses of your favourites, and then take 20% off any to-go wine purchases you make at the event. It’s important to note that the festival is for wine tasting only — you won’t be able to sample any of City & Country’s collab beverages during the event.

Get ready to try some incredible wines while you snack on delicious bites this weekend, YYC.

When: November 12 and 13

Time: 6 to 8 pm on November 12 and 4 to 6 pm on November 13

Where: City & Country Urban Winery (544 38A Avenue SE, Calgary)

Tickets: $85 on November 12 and $75 on November 13