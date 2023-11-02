10 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: November 3 to 5

With Halloween behind us, most of last month’s seasonal events have also come to an end, bringing in a host of new things to do in Calgary this November!

From a big local birthday to free festivals and even a Christmas market, there’s so much to do in Calgary this weekend.

Fireside Storytelling at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary is hosting fireside storytelling on two Saturdays in November. Gather around the campfire with warm drinks and hear stories told by Blackfoot storytellers.

When: November 4 and 18 from 3 to 4 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $15 plus online ticketing fees. You can book them here.

Central Library’s Fifth Birthday

What: The Central Library is turning five years old and the city is throwing a party! There will be hand-drumming workshops from the National Music Centre, circus shows, and more. To learn more, click here.

When: November 4 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Central Library — 800 3rd Street SE

Price: FREE

The Millarville Christmas Market

What: Take a beautiful drive in the country just outside of Calgary and visit with real reindeer, Santa photos, local artisan vendors, food trucks, and more! Don’t forget to get your tickets before drib

When: November 2 to 5 and 9 to 12

Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society — 06097 192nd Street W, Millarville

Price: Entry is $6 but free for kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Top Gunn at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: If you couldn’t get enough of the movie when it came out, here’s another chance to see Top Gun! Jubilations Dinner Theatre is showing this spin-off musical complete with a full-course meal until mid-January.

When: October 28 to January 13, 2024, with various showtimes

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — Westbrook Mall, 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 for adults at $49.95 for kids aged 12 and under. There is also special pricing for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Dracula at Pumphouse Theatre

What: If you were hoping to squeeze in one more spooky-themed event this weekend, you still have a chance to catch Dracula at Pumphouse Theatre.

When: Running until November 4

Where: Pumphouse Theatre, 2140 Pumphouse Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $27.96 and can be purchased online here

Day of the Dead Festival

What: The Day of the Dead is a major holiday tradition celebrating “the one time a year when the border between the spirit world and the real world dissolves,” according to the event’s Instagram post. There is so much to look forward to, including free face painting and food! To learn more, check out our article.

When: November 5 from 1 to 6:30 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall — 225 8th Avenue SE

Price: FREE, but make sure to register

Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Canadian Military Medicine

What: This exhibition showcases Canada’s military medical history from the 19th century to modern times. The exhibit features personal artifacts and oral histories of the men and women who have tended to the wounded in Canada’s military history.

Canadian stretcher-bearers, medics, nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other medical personnel have played an essential role in the country’s military, especially in the First and Second World Wars, where over 138,000 and 53,000 were wounded, respectively.

Blood, Sweat, and Tears will display pieces from all over Canada, including three Victoria Crosses on loan from the Canadian War Museum. The exhibit covers battlefield medicine from initial first aid through recovery and features a significant section on PTSD.

When: October 20 to March 3, 2024

Where: Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Price: Free to $15. You can buy your tickets online here.

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

What: Rosebud Theatre is presenting a special story for the holiday season this year: The Christmas Truce of 1914. “The remarkable true story of the Christmas truce of 1914 — an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and above all peace, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.” Tickets include a buffet.

When: November 3 to December 23

Where: Rosebud Theatre – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud, Alberta

Price: Tickets are $95 for adults and $75 for youth and can be purchased online here

Calgary European Film Festival

What: If there aren’t films catching your eye at Cineplex this month, try checking out what the Calgary European Film Festival has to offer. With films from Spain to Iceland and everywhere in between, there are so many different cultures to get up close and personal with through the camera lens. To view the full festival lineup click here.

When: November 3 to 12

Where: Globe Cinema – 617 8th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $15 each, $54.00 for a bundle of 5 or $150 for the full festival pass. Tickets can be purchased online here

Half Moon Run in concert

What: This Canadian indie rock band from Montreal is coming to Calgary this weekend. They are known for their use of layered percussion and group vocal harmonies and now you can hear it live for yourself this weekend!

When: November 5 at 7 pm

Where: MacEwan Hall, 2500 University Drive NW

Price: Tickets are $40.50 and can be purchased online here