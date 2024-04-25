11 fun things to do in Calgary this weekend: April 26 to 28

There’s no shortage of fun things to do this weekend in Calgary, from a handful of concerts across different genres to some colourful and playful events.

If Halloween is your favourite holiday or you just love to dress up, there are also a couple of big events happening that will give you another excuse to get into a funky costume.

From a “dino-mite” Guinness World Record attempt to a nerdy parade, these are the things you don’t want to miss in Calgary this weekend.

Lego competition

What: If you’ve always dreamed of an opportunity to show off your Lego-building skills, the time has come! There’s a big Lego building competition happening in Calgary this weekend. If you’re not a Lego builder, you can also just join in to watch.

When: April 27 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: North Haven Community Association – 5003 North Haven Drive NW

Price: FREE to view or $5 to compete, and you can register here

POW! Parade of Wonders

What: The official parade party kick-off to the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo is happening this Friday. It’s Canada’s biggest cosplay parade, celebrating all things pop culture and creativity in beautiful downtown Calgary. Join in with your own costume, or just head down to watch!

When: April 26 at 10:30 am

Where: Stephen Avenue and Olympic Plaza, 228 8th Avenue SW

Price: FREE

Calgary Expo

What: The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo is back in Calgary, and there are so many things to look forward to during this four-day event. Matthew Lillard (Shaggy in the live action Scooby Doo movies), and Elliot Page are just a couple of the celebrities who will be in attendance. For a full list of what to expect, click here.

When: April 25 to 28

Where: Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: Starting at $28 and can be purchased online here

Jurassic Jamboree

What: Drumheller is hosting a pretty big “dino-mite” party this weekend while they aim to earn, they compete for the Guinness World Record attempt for the largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs. You can join in the fun by picking up a full-bodied dinosaur costume or just head down to watch and enjoy good food and music.

When: April 27

Where: Drumheller, Alberta (exact details still to come)

Price: FREE

Spice Girls tribute concert

What: Sporty Spice is scheduled to perform at the Calgary Stampede this year, but if you can’t wait until the summer, Wannabe, the Spice Girls tribute band, will hopefully give you your Brit-pop fix until then.

When: April 26 at 8 pm

Where: Meridian Central Station, 1420 Meridian Road NE

Price: $30 plus ticketing fees and can be purchased online here

Ice Cube in concert

What: A rap legend is making his way to Calgary this weekend! Check out Ice Cube at the Grey Eagle and indulge in all your ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia.

When: April 27 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: $115 and can be purchased online here

Jazzwalk

What: Enjoy a number of musical acts throughout Inglewood and the Music Mile this weekend in Calgary. Whether you’re a jazz aficionado or totally new to the genre, you will definitely find something to entertain!

When: April 27 from noon to 7:30 pm

Where: Various locations; check out the schedule here

Price: FREE

Catch a throwback movie at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary is showing two iconic film throwbacks at its vintage-inspired theatre this weekend. You can catch two Star Wars movies, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of The Jedi, on Friday and Saturday! Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn!

When: April 26 and 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased here

BUMP Victoria Festival

What: Take part in an official BUMP Festival mural tour around Calgary’s Victoria neighbourhoods. A guide will take you through 15 murals around the city. The event listing promises visitors will “find out how this explosive street art movement is transforming Calgary into an open-air gallery.”

When: April 28 and 29 at 1 pm

Where: 340 10th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $15 for youth aged 17 and under and $20 for adults and can be purchased online here.

Murder Mystery at Heritage Park

What: Solve an early 20th-century murder mystery while enjoying a three-course meal at historic Heritage Park. The scene is set in 1910, and the Alberta Central Railway is building a railroad across the middle of the province. You’ll have the chance to question suspects, all while taking notes on your notepad.

When: April 26 to 27 and May 3, 4, 10 and 11

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $120 plus GST and can be reserved by calling guest services at 403-268-8500

Rock the Nation at the National Music Centre

What: Rock the Nation spans over a half-century of Canadian music. According to the website, it features “songs from the ‘50s to the present day that inspired, moved, comforted, and challenged a country. It’s the soundtrack to generations and a musical reflection of a country’s evolution; a nation intent on building its own unique identity in a rapidly changing world.” It’s coming to an end soon, so don’t miss your chance to see it for yourself!

When: Running until April 28

Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE

Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased online here