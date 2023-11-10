11 amazing things to do in Calgary this weekend: November 10 to 12
There’s a lot happening this weekend, including Remembrance Day on Saturday and so many other things to do in Calgary for the rest of the weekend.
If you’re looking for some ideas to honour Remembrance Day in the city this year, we’ve got some events worth checking out. There are also some incredible big-name music acts coming to Calgary over the weekend you won’t want to miss!
Field of Crosses Memorial Project
View this post on Instagram
What: Every year, 3,000 white crosses take over a park alongside Memorial Drive for Remembrance Day between November 1 and 12. Each cross is inscribed with the name, rank, regiment, date of death and age at death of a Southern Alberta soldier killed in action. On November 10, candles will be placed in front of each cross and burn from sunset to sunrise.
When: November 1 to 11
Where: Memorial Drive between 3rd Street NW and Centre Street
Price: FREE
Shania Twain in concert
View this post on Instagram
What: Shania Twain will be in Calgary this weekend, which means you can sing “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” in the same room as the legend herself.
When: November 11, 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Tickets start at $85 and can be purchased online here
KISS
View this post on Instagram
What: Some new boots will hit the stage on Sunday night when KISS comes to Calgary! Don’t miss the chance to see these rock legends on their final tour.
When: November 12, 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Tickets start at $228 and can be purchased online here
- You might also like:
- Heaven Restaurant: We tried Guy Fieri's order at this Calgary spot
- A magical winter circus is coming to Calgary this month
- 6 unique ways to honour Remembrance Day in Calgary this year
The Elves and the Shoemaker at Loose Moose Theatre
View this post on Instagram
What: The Loose Moose Theatre Company is presenting a holiday show this weekend called The Elves and the Shoemaker.
When: November 4 to 6
Where: Crossroads Market – South West Entrance, 1235 26th Avenue SE
Price: Tickets are $18.89 and can be purchased online here
All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
View this post on Instagram
What: Rosebud Theatre is presenting a special story for the holiday season this year: All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. “The remarkable true story of the Christmas truce of 1914 — an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and above all peace, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.” Tickets include a buffet.
When: November 3 to December 23
Where: Rosebud Theatre – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud
Price: Tickets are $95 for adults and $75 for youth and can be purchased online here
Canadian Jazz Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: The Canadian Jazz Festival will take over YYC for three days, beginning with headliner Gil Goldenstein and Mark de Jong playing the music of Michael Brecker with the MusicConnect Chamber Orchestra, to Rubim de Toledo’s Global Jazz Project, Elizabeth Shepard, Dirty Catfish Brass Band, jazz brunches with Kai Poscente and Calgary Women’s Jazz Orchestra.
When: November 9 to 12
Where: At various locations around the city, view them all here
Price: Prices range from free performances to paid ticketed events. Tickets are available here.
The Millarville Christmas Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Take a beautiful drive in the country just outside of Calgary and visit with real reindeer, Santa photos, local artisan vendors, food trucks, and more! Don’t forget to get your tickets before driving out.
When: November 2 to 5 and 9 to 12
Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society — 06097 192nd Street W, Millarville
Price: Entry is $6 but free for kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online here.
Remembrance Day at Military Museums
View this post on Instagram
What: Calgarians can visit the Military Museums for their annual Remembrance Day Ceremony. Along with a traditional two minutes of silence, there will also be a spitfire flyby. For a full itinerary of the morning, visit their event page here. The public will be invited to lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame Monument after the ceremony.
When: November 11, 10:30 to 11:30 am
Where: The Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW and livestreamed on their Facebook page here
Price: The ceremony is free, and admission to the museum afterwards is by donation
Hangar Flight Museum Ceremony
View this post on Instagram
What: The Hangar Flight Museum will host its annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at the helicopter landing area behind the museum, which was once used as a parade square during the Second World War. The museum will also be open to the public following the service with admission by donation.
When: November 11, 10:30 to 11:30 am
Where: The Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way NE and livestreamed here
Price: Admission to the museum following the service is by donation
Paul Brandt and Terri Clark
View this post on Instagram
What: If you’re looking for a slightly more local country act, don’t miss Paul Brandt and Terri Clark at the Jube this month! Brandt was born and raised in Calgary and worked as an RN before catching his big break. You probably know him if you’re Albertan for his hit song “Alberta Bound.”
When: November 10 and 11, 7 pm
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased online here
Top Gunn at Jubilations Dinner Theatre
View this post on Instagram
What: If you couldn’t get enough of the movie when it came out, here’s another chance to see Top Gunn! Jubilations Dinner Theatre is showing this spin-off musical complete with a full-course meal, until mid-January.
When: October 28 to January 13, 2024, with various showtimes
Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — Westbrook Mall, 1002 37th Street SW
Price: Tickets start at $75.95 for adults and $49.95 for kids aged 12 and under. There is also special pricing for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.