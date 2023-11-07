If you’re looking for a place to pay your respects this Remembrance Day in Calgary, there are many ways to honour it all around the city.

From traditional ceremonies to plays and musical renditions, you can choose an event that feels like a meaningful way to participate in this year’s memorial activities.

Hangar Flight Museum Ceremony

The Hangar Flight Museum will host its annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at the helicopter landing area behind the museum, which was once used as a parade square during the Second World War. The museum will also be open to the public following the service with admission by donation.

When: November 11, 10:30 to 11:30 am

Where: The Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way NE and livestreamed here

Military-themed play at Rosebud Theatre

Rosebud Theatre is presenting a special story for the holiday season this year: All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. “The remarkable true story of the Christmas truce of 1914 is an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and above all peace, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.” On Remembrance Day, they are offering two shows (an afternoon and an evening showing), which include a buffet. The 1:30 pm show is sold out, but tickets are still available for the 8 pm show.

When: November 11, 8:00 pm

Where: Rosebud Theatre – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud

Price: Tickets are $95 for adults and $75 for youth and can be purchased online here

Remembrance Day Ceremony and Lunch at Confederation Park

Join Confederation Park 55+ Activity Centre and the Triwood Community Association in honouring Remembrance Day in Calgary this year and help raise money for the Veteran’s Food Bank! There will be a ceremony on the morning of November 10, followed by chilli and fixings afterwards. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online here.

When: November 10, 9:30 am

Where: 2244 Chicoutimi Drive NW

Field of Crosses Memorial Project

Every year, 3,000 white crosses take over a park alongside Memorial Drive for Remembrance Day between November 1 and 12. Each cross is inscribed with the name, rank, regiment, date of death and age at death of a Southern Alberta soldier killed in action. On November 10, candles will be placed in front of each cross and burn from sunset to sunrise.

When: November 1 to 11

Where: Memorial Drive between 3rd Street NW & Centre Street

Remembrance Day at Military Museums

Calgarians can visit the Military Museums for their annual Remembrance Day Ceremony. Along with a traditional two minutes of silence, there will also be a spitfire flyby. For a full itinerary of the morning, visit their event page here. The public will be invited to lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame Monument after the ceremony. The museum will also be open to the public following the service with admission by donation.

When: November 11, 10:30 to 11:30 am

Where: The Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW and livestreamed on their Facebook page here



Remembrance Day at Studio Bell in Calgary

The National Music Centre will host a special musical service this year for Remembrance Day. Performances will include the Central Alberta Chamber Players, world-class bagpiper Bill Hawes, and singer-songwriter Steve Jevne. Veterans and active service members will get free admission to Studio Bell, and it’s pay-what-you-can for the rest of the public.

When: November 11, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell National Music Centre – 850 4th Street SE