8 incredible things to do in Calgary this week: March 18 to 22

With an unusual mixture of warm and cold temperatures in Calgary this week, you might be looking for some fun indoor and outdoor activities to try around the city.

There are a bunch of fun indoor events from concerts to crafty workshops scheduled and some outdoor things to do, too.

Here are the best things happening in Calgary this week.

Gwar in concert

What: This heavy metal band is known for putting on a lively performance, but whatever you do, don’t go dressed in your nicest outfit… the shows are known to get a little (fake) bloody.

When: March 18 at 6 pm

Where: Back Alley — 4630 Macleod Trail

Tickets: $39.50 and can be purchased online here

Contemporary art exhibit at Newzones

What: Discover the incredible artwork by acclaimed Canadian figurative artist, Cathy Daley, which also marks the second anniversary of her passing.

When: March 16 to April 27

Where: Newzones Gallery — 730 11th Avenue SW

What: Enjoy a delicious craft beer while getting your creative juices flowing during this birdhouse-making workshop at Cold Garden. They’re known to sell out fast, so make sure to reserve a spot ASAP!

When: March 18 at 7 pm

Where: Cold Garden – 1100 11th Street SE

Price: $20 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online here

What: If you're a crafter with a half-finished project, this weekly Fort Calgary activity is the perfect place to visit this March! Cozy up at the Fort for an evening of crafts and conversation (and wine, of course). When: Wednesdays in March from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

What: It’s official: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

When: Various times; for a full schedule of what’s on, click here

Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here

Visit the Calgary Zoo

What: Visit the zoo’s two new(ish) polar bears! Baffin and Siku arrived in Calgary this fall, and their exhibit became open to the public on December 1. Calgarians have already fallen in love with the pair of previously orphaned bears.

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Varied prices depending on the day you visit. View prices and buy tickets online here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Running until April 14

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here