15 awesome things to do in Calgary this weekend: September 15 to 17

Fall is fast approaching and there are so many seasonal events back in Calgary!

From Beakerhead to Halloweekends and so many other non-fall-related events, there’s no reason to be bored in Calgary this weekend.

The Mousetrap at Theatre Calgary

What: Catch this famous British mystery on the stage this weekend put on by Theatre Calgary. If you loved Murder on the Orient Express, you’ll no doubt enjoy another mystery by legendary author Agatha Christie.

When: September 12 to October 8

Where: Max Bell Theatre — 240 9th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here

Rattle the Bones at Dino Park

What: This is a free culture and music extravaganza supported by both the City of Calgary and the Government of Alberta. There will be activities for all ages including a beer garden, food trucks, children’s activities, Indigenous storytelling, and live music. Don’t miss the last day this weekend!

When: Friday, 6 to 9 pm; Saturday, 2 to 9 pm

Where: Capitol Hill Community Association —1531 21st Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving with all proceeds going to charity.

When: September 15 to October 29; Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Harvest Lights

What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).

When: September 15 to October 29; Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Carrie the Musical

What: Carrie is back in Calgary just in time for the start of spooky season. If you loved any one of the many film adaptations, you’re bound to love it on the stage! Catch this horror classic on stage this weekend.

When: September 15 to 30

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre — 375 Bermuda Drive NW

Price: Tickets range between $27 and $30 and can be purchased online here

Community Star Blanket Workshop

What: For the month of September, you can attend this blanket workshop for free on Fridays and Saturdays and contribute your own piece to the creation of the blanket. You’ll learn all about the history of star blankets and their connection to reconciliation.

When: Fridays and Saturdays in September from 3 to 6 pm

Where: Sparrow Artspace — 36 4th Street NE

Price: FREE

Star Party

What: The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada is hosting its annual Star Party this weekend! Meet other astronomers or astronomy enthusiasts at this camping event and learn from speakers during the day before watching the sky at night. You don’t have to be a RASC member to attend!

When: September 15 to 17

Where: Starland Recreation Area, Alberta

Price: The camping fee is $25 a night and will be collected on-site at the registration kiosk.

Beakerhead

What: Calgary’s favourite art, science, and technology festival is back this year and it’s going to be HUGE. It’s celebrating its 10-year anniversary and has a crazy lineup of things planned. It’s a feast for the eyes and the mind!

When: September 14 to 17

Where: Contemporary Calgary, Millenium Park, and Telus Spark

Price: Watch for ticket sales and the full schedule to be announced here

Summer on 17th

What: Summer on 17th is back and it is absolutely packed with free entertainment and tons of free live music in Calgary throughout the summer. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here.

When: Now until September 23

Where: 17th Avenue SW

Price: FREE

Glenbow at the Edison

What: The satellite location for the Glenbow Museum is free to get in and is constantly offering new and different exhibits to check out. From June 28 to October 15, you can see Gathie Falk’s experimental artworks, which include floating ceramic cabbages.

When: Exhibitions are offered year-round

Where: Glenbow at the Edison — 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor

Calgary Zoo Wildscapes

What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats. They’re only up for a couple more weeks, so don’t miss your chance to see them!

When: Now until September 25

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or online here.

Halloweekends

What: Halloween came back to Calaway Park last weekend, launching a month of its annual “Halloweekend” activities. Dress up in your Halloween costumes and take part in the parade that happens every Halloweekend day or just walk around “Hallotown,” which takes over the south side of the park.

When: September 9 to October 9 on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park —245033 Range Road 33

Price: Included in the price of park admission. Tickets are $39 online and can be purchased here.

Terry Fox Run

What: Join thousands of Canadians as they continue Terry Fox’s legacy over 40 years later. If you’re looking for an organized run, Fort Calgary has one this weekend.

When: September 17, 10 am to noon but registration opens at 9 am

Where: Fort Calgary

Price: FREE but you can donate to the cause online here

Mid-Autumn Festival

What: As part of Alberta Culture Days, the Calgary Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre is hosting a fall festival celebrating a major Chinese holiday, the Mid-Autumn Festival. There will be workshops where you can make your own snowy mooncakes, lanterns, and dream catchers! The activities are free but space is limited, so don’t forget to register.

When: September 10, 17 and 24

Where: Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre — 197 1st Street SW

Price: FREE but make sure to register here

Calgary Ghost Tours

What: Experience Heritage Park… after hours! Head to the historical village for a night of spooky stories and “memorable manifestations.” Visitors will meet at the Gazebo in the Heritage Plaza before embarking on a 90-minute guided ghost history tour.

When: September 13 to October 18

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: Tickets are $23.95 plus GST and can be purchased online here