Calgary bottle depot goes wild for FREE one-day petting zoo extravaganza

If you’ve always wanted to pet a kangaroo or hold a snake, you’ll be able to do it for free this month in the most unlikely of places… a petting zoo pop-up in a Calgary bottle depot!

Sage Hill Bottle Depot is partnering up with Cobbs Adventure Park for its one-of-a-kind “Bottles & Bounces Kangaroo Event 2.0” on September 17.

Visitors will have the chance to get up close and personal with a variety of animals, including kangaroos, sugar gliders, a snake, and a tortoise from Cobbs Adventure Park.

“Sharing our space with Cobbs is always easy and fun, they really know how

to tend to the crowd and make it blast for everyone,” says Manjinder Khamba,

founder of the Sage Hill Bottle Depot.

The event is a way for the owner of the bottle depot to thank all the community members for their support with a fun-filled day of inclusion and connection.

Bottles & Bounces Calgary Petting Zoo

When: September 17. from 2 to 4 pm

Where: Sage Hill Bottle Depot, 70 Sage Hill Plaza NW

Price: FREE