9 things to do in Calgary this week: September 12 to 18

A magical night of laughs and a trendy block party highlights a fun list of things to do in Calgary this week.

Plus a mystical night at one of Calgary’s favourite parks and some interesting exhibits.

Here are nine things to do this week in Calgary.

Enjoy a magical night of laughs with Potted Potter

What: Potted Potter, a parody by Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books into 70 hilarious minutes. Even if you don’t know the difference between a Horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make you roar with laughter.

When:

September 13 – 7:30 pm

September 14 – 7:30 pm

September 15 – 7:30 pm

September 16 – 7:30 pm

September 17 – 2 pm, 5 pm, 8 pm

September 18 – 2 pm, 5 pm

September 20 – 7:30 pm

September 21 – 7:30 pm

September 22 – 7:30 pm

September 23 – 7:30 pm

September 24 – 2 pm, 5 pm, 8 pm

September 25 – 2 pm, 5 pm



Where: Martha Cohen Theatre in Arts Commons (215 8 Avenue SE)

Tickets: Starting at $42

Get out for a great day at the University District Block Party

What: It’s time to celebrate! More retailers have joined the U/D Retail Main Street and it’s a great time to get out and meet the new neighbours. It’s sure to be an exciting afternoon of fun in the University District!

Festivities include live music, entertainment, roaming performers, a kid zone, outdoor patios, special one-day promotions from U/D retailers, and free parking.

When: September 8

Where: University District Discovery Centre — 4410 University Ave NW, Calgary,

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Tickets: Admission is free

Explore the wonder of Carnivále at Heritage Park

What: Get ready for a unique night at Heritage Park as they celebrate Carnivále. Enjoy some great food and entertainment after the lights go out. There will be performances from Le Cirque de la Nuit and Disbury Bandstand along with some fun activities for the whole family.

When: September 16

Where: Heritage Park

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Tickets: Starting at $90

Celebrate the importance of Albertan Immigrants with the Military Museums

What: In partnership with the University of Calgary, the Military Museums present a new exhibition: A Uniform Coat of Many Colours: Military Immigrants in Alberta. The collection provides a comprehensive overview of immigrants to Alberta who have served in their country’s armed forces and paints a picture of how global conflict has shaped our regional demographics. The exhibition explores and presents diverse stories of immigrants to Alberta who have undertaken military service in their countries of origin, featuring first-person accounts, oral histories, art, and artifacts.

When: From now until September 18

Where: Founders’ Gallery, The Military Museums — 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Seniors: $5 (Free on Tuesdays); Youths: $5; Children under seven: Free; Family: $30; Veterans/Serving Military Personnel: Free

Have a fun, retro party with YYC Block Party

What: A Calgary mall is kicking it old school with a giant, 120-foot roller rink to help people in the city “let the good times roll” this summer. The massive rink at Deerfoot City is part of a 215-foot art and play space which was all designed with art from four Canadian artists: WKNDRS, Tyler Lemermeyer, Sarah Lamoureux, and Natalia Ionescu. People who check out #YYCBlockParty at the Calgary mall will also be able to take in ping pong, tetherball, and lawn games for all ages to enjoy. There are some Instagram-worthy spots too, including a vintage boombox sculpture and a sculpture of a giant roller skate.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Deerfoot City — 901 64 Avenue NE

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Experience what this province has to offer with Alberta Culture Days

What: Alberta Culture Days is a month-long celebration in the province bringing communities together for fun events for the whole family. Communities are encouraged to put their own events together. People can check out events like Contemporary African Dance, tie-dye lessons, and soup-making classes.

When: From now until September 30

Where: Various locations across the province

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many consider the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)