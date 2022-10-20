14 things to do in Calgary this weekend: October 21 to 23

It is the last weekend before Halloween and there are lots of things to do in Calgary. Time is running out to see lots of these events.

There are lots of haunted houses plus some stars of a major reality show are in town.

Here are 14 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

Celebrate Spooky Season with Pumpkins After Dark Calgary 2022

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park until October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here

Meet the Big Brother winner

What: You have a chance to hang out and party with Joseph, Taylor, and Turner from this season of Big Brother USA as they are headed to The Back Alley on Friday, October 21, 2022!

When: October 21

Where: The Back Alley — 4630 Macleod Trail

Time: 8 pm to 2 am

Cost: Free

Take a ride on the Train of Terror

What: Train of Terror has been around for six years. Canada’s only moving haunted house sits southeast of Calgary. The theme of the whole experience is Professor Grimm, who dedicated his life to finding the first witch ever. This pursuit led evil spirits to possess him and his manor. Train riders will also be taken back to the days of Dracula and castles and executions.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until October 29, Sunday, October 30

Where: Southeast of Calgary, 1 km west of ​Mossleigh, Alberta on Highway 24

Cost: $85

Get ready for Halloween on 17th

What: It’s spooky season on 17th Avenue, so grab your girls, guys, and ghouls for a free Halloween event in Tomkins Park! Kicking off October 29 at 2 pm, this family-friendly day will feature a special Halloween-themed performance from the Fermented Beet Orchestra, Deicha & the VuDudes, and spooky circus performers. Fotovon will also be on-site from 2 to 6 pm to get some epic Halloween pictures, and there will be an on-site candy booth, games, and trick-or-treating for all kiddos at participating 17th Avenue businesses.

When: October 29

Time: 2 to 8 pm

Where: Tomkins Park — 17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW

Tickets/Admissions: FREE

Brave your way through a “Wicked” haunted house

What: Haunted Calgary is bringing its newest house to Calgary this spooky season with “Wicked” debuting this weekend. The wicked witch-themed attraction takes place in an underground parkade at the New Horizon Mall. You will also have to deal with the “house’s eternally suffering residents, and try to escape before the house claims your soul, too.”

When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 to November 4

Where: New Horizon Mall — 260300 Writing Creek Cresent, Balzac, Alberta

Time: Fridays, 7 to 9:30 pm; Saturdays, 2 to 10 pm

Tickets: Starting at $22

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScreamfestYYC (@screamfestyyc)

What: Screamfest is a tradition for horror fans in Calgary. Check out the haunted houses, terrifying rides, and spooky carnival games.

There will be six different haunted houses, with the promise of something new for 2022! There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more. A special, adults-only night will take place on October 27.

When: October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, and 31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand — 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $25; available now

See the spooky side of science with Orange Crush

What: Telus Spark is celebrating the spooky season with some wild displays this October. “Orange Crush” gives you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hold an eyeball (we hope it’s your only time anyway 😳). You can also discover the spooky side of space and hang out with some creepy, crawly bugs.

When: Now until October 31

Time: Science centre hours (Monday to Thursday, 9 am to 4 pm; Friday to Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm)

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

What: Make sure you bring your flashlights to the Calgary Farmyard. The corn maze will stay dark to add an extra challenge for those in attendance. The rest of the farmyard will be lit up so you can see the 35 activities it has on-site for a perfect fall experience.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 16 to October 31

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224

Tickets: $19.95 if purchased online in advance; $24.95 at the gate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Calgary (@dailyhivecalgary)

What: There are a lot of wild Halloween events going on in Calgary. But if you aren’t looking for an intense scare, the spooktacular mini golf set-up at Winsport is perfect! Dress up and compete with the whole family.

When: On until October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: $10

Field of Screams at Cobb’s Adventure Park

What: A must-try for anyone in Calgary at any time, Cobb’s is gearing up for the spooky season by turning into a “terrifying, thrilling, and spine-tingling terror show.” Along with some haunted houses, there will be rides, games like archery tag, and lots of great food to try out.

If you need to lower the heart rate after the scares or want a moment of zen before a thrilling night, the kangaroo petting zoo will be open until 8 pm.

When: October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park — 1500 84th Street NE

Tickets: $26

What: Hit up Granary Road’s Pumpkin Fest for a celebration of all things pumpkin and, of course, to shop for your own Jack-O-Lantern. This year will also feature Pumpkin Chunkin which will feature contestants creating machines to launch as many pumpkins as possible

When: October 22 & 23

Time: 10 am to 5:30 pm

Where: 226066 112th Street W

Tickets: Varies by purchase/activity

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Say yes to the dress at the Bridal Expo

What: If you are planning for a wedding the Bridal Expo is a great event to check a number of things off your to-do list. There are dress fashion shows to help you find the perfect dress for your big day, a champagne lounge, and over 100 vendors to help you find everything you need.

When: October 23

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Where: Telus Convention Centre (136 8th Avenue SE)

Cost: $29.00

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children