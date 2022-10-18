Its Corn! Five great corn mazes to check out in and around Calgary
Nothing says fall more than a fun day getting lost in a corn maze, and we are lucky to have some great corn mazes close to Calgary.
Corn Mazes are just a few of the great fall features in and around Calgary to check out before winter takes over.
Here are the five best to visit.
Calgary Farm Yard
Home to the biggest corn maze in all of Southern Alberta, the Calgary Farm Yard is 10 acres long, or the size of 10 football fields. The maze consists of two phases, each taking about 35 to 40 minutes to complete depending on how many issues you have.
Hours: Fridays and Saturdays 9:30 am to 6 pm, Sundays and Holidays 9:30 am to 5 pm
Where: 284022 Township Road #224, Rocky View
Admission: $21.95 online, and $26.50 at the gate
Lethbridge Corn Maze
The seemingly never-ending Lethbridge Corn Maze consists of four different mazes that can take anywhere between 20 minutes to two hours to find your way out of.
They also have a petting zoo, train rides and a giant slide.
Hours: Monday to Thursday 4 to 8 pm, Friday 1 to 9 pm and Saturday 10 am to 9 pm, and closed Sundays
Where: 104051 Range Road 224, Lethbridge
Admission: $12 (Children under 3 are free)
T-Rex Corn Maze Drumheller
A corn maze, in the shape of a T-Rex? Yes. The maze is located at The Sunny Spot, a seasonal outdoor eatery that is just outside of downtown Drumheller. So get lost in this unique maze, and then grab a good bite to eat afterward; you deserve it.
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: The Sunny Spot, Highway 10 East, Drumheller
Brooks Corn Maze
Designed in the shape of a tractor, the Brooks corn maze is one of the best in southern Alberta. Admission price includes other outdoor activities like Pasture Putt golf or the popular Human Hamster wheel.
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord
Cobbs Adventure Park
A classic for people around Calgary. Cobb’s has a number of different mazes for the whole family to check out. They have a rope maze, a fence maze that is constantly changing, and something called a math maze. Cobbs, as always, has a lot to check out outside of the mazes as well.
When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays
Where: 1500 84th Avenue NE
Time: 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday evenings 6 pm to 11 pm
Cost: $20
