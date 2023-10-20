16 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: October 23 to 27

It’s a busy week in Calgary as we head into the last week of October! There are so many things to do and you’ll want to make sure to catch some of these seasonal events before they close for the year!

Calgary Flames vs. New York Rangers

Hockey season is back in full swing, and this week you can see the Flames go head-to-head with the New York Rangers at the Saddledome. Puck drops at 7:45!

When: October 24, 7:45 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Price: Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online here

Calgary Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers

Is a big week for sports fans with another big game on tap in Calgary! For football fans, don’t miss this all-Canadian match between the Calgary Stampeders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

When: October 27, 7 pm

Where: McMahon Stadium

Price: Tickets start at $26.50 and can be purchased online here

Doobie Brothers

What: This epic 1970s rock band is coming to the Saddledome this Wednesday as part of their 50th anniversary tour. You’ll be bopping along to classic hits like “Black Water” and “China Grove” all night long.

When: October 25, 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets start at $52 and can be purchased online here.

Screamfest

What: Screamfest is back with a massive lineup of spooky activities scheduled. From haunted houses to monster trucks, you’re bound to be entertained. To see a full list of what’s ahead, click here.

When: October 2023

Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here

Spooky Studio at Nvrlnd.

What: Original interactive art displays created by local artist Patrick O’Neill are available to visit this month. It is a unique Halloween experience because “there are no actors, no blood and guts, and no jump scares — just immersive spooky scenes to spark your imagination and get lost in,” according to the event.

When: October 7 to 31, open from Wednesday to Sunday with varying times

Where: Nvrlnd. Arts Foundation, The Boutique, 1048 21st Avenue SE

Price: Tickets are $10 for kids ages 6 to 12 and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.

Noir Masquerade Party

What:

When: October 27, 7 pm to 1 am

Where: Mas Studios, 812A 16th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $50 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Pumpkins After Dark

What: One of Calgary’s favourite Halloween events is back, with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins to check out! Click here to peek at some of the new works on display this year.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here

Spooktacular Mini Golf

What: Try your hand at spooky mini golf right next door to Pumpkins After Dark! There are Halloween-themed holes with a couple of jump scares that are bound to give you a small fright!

When: Running until October 31 from Thursday to Sunday

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: $10 to $15 and can be purchased online here

Jekyll and Hyde at Vertigo Theatre

What: Vertigo Theatre is showing a play made for the season, Jekyll and Hyde. It’s got everything from love to betrayal and murder. The Calgary Herald has called it a “masterful” performance, and with tickets starting at $30, it’s a great value!

When: Running until October 30

Where: Vertigo Theatre, 115 9th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online here

Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Canadian Military Medicine

What: This exhibition showcases Canada’s military medical history from the 19th century to modern times. The exhibit features personal artifacts and oral histories of the men and women who have tended to the wounded in Canada’s military history. Canadian stretcher-bearers, medics, nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other medical personnel have played an essential role in the country’s military, especially in the First and Second World Wars, where over 138,000 and 53,000 were wounded, respectively. Blood, Sweat, and Tears will display pieces from all over Canada, including three Victoria Crosses on loan from the Canadian War Museum. The exhibit covers battlefield medicine from initial first aid through recovery and features a significant section on PTSD.

When: October 20 to March 3, 2024

Where: Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Price: Free to $15. You can buy your tickets online here.

Fluid Festival

What: Fluid Festival is described as a “technicolour universe of the body” and is an annual dance and music festival in Calgary. It will feature a variety of unique dance and movement performances by both local and national artists. View the full list of scheduled performances here.

When: October 19 to 28

Where: There are many locations across Calgary, including Knox United Church and cSpace.

Price: Tickets range from $15 for drop-in performances to $153 for the full festival pass and can be purchased online here

Tool in concert

This Grammy Award-winning band from LA is making a stop in Calgary at the end of the month and we couldn’t be more excited. Their fall opening act is Steel Beans, who just finished opening up for Tenacious D!

When: October 27, 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets start at $169 and can be purchased online here.

Train of Terror

What: This moving haunted house claims to be the“scariest train haunt in Canada” and includes two maze haunts, a one-and-a-half-hour train ride, and spaces for visiting with friends.

Where: Aspen Crossing – Highway #24, Mossleigh, Alberta

When: Runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through November 4, plus Sunday, October 30; train leaves at 3 pm or 7 pm, depending on the day.

Tickets: Available at trainofterror.com, $89.99

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving, with all proceeds going to charity.

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Harvest Lights

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.