8 concerts coming to Calgary in November that we can't wait to see

November is shaping up to be a pretty exciting month for concerts in Calgary!

There are a couple of really big acts heading to the city, with a lot of them bringing some nostalgia with them. Whether you’re looking for throwbacks from the early 2000s, ’90s, ’80s, or even the ’70s, you’ll be excited to see who is scheduled to hit the stage next month.

Shania Twain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

Shania Twain needs no introduction, so all you have to imagine is how incredible it would be to belt out “I Feel Like a Woman” in the same room as the legend herself.

When: November 11, 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets start at $85 and can be purchased online here

Portugal. The Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔓𝔗𝔐 (@portugaltheman)

Portugal. The Man became really popular in the 2010s with their major hit “Feel it Still.” They might be well known for that one hit song, but they’ve got plenty of other bangers that would make seeing them in concert an awesome experience.

When: November 8, 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre, 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: General admission is $77.35 and can be purchased online here

Bruce Springsteen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen)

One of the major kings of American rock is coming to Calgary! You don’t have to have been born in the ’60s to know some of his chart-topping hits by heart.

When: November 16, 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets start at $122.90 and can be purchased online here

KISS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KISS (@kissonline)

KISS won’t just be rocking in Detroit in their End of the Road World Tour. The band has said this will be their final concert tour. You won’t want to miss the chance to catch their legendary songs live in Calgary!

When: November 12, 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets start at $228 and can be purchased online here

The Cat Empire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cat Empire (@thecatempire)

The Cat Empire is nothing if not groovy. Their sound is incredibly unique, with a fun mix of jazz and funk. The Australian band has a major fanbase in Calgary that is probably counting down the days until their show.

When: November 24, 7 pm

Where: MacEwan Hall, 2500 University Drive NW

Tickets: Tickets start at $88 for general admission and can be purchased online here

Metric

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M E T R I C (@metric)

Straight out of the ’90s with some major hits in the 2010s, Metric is a well-known name in the alternative music scene. If you loved Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, you definitely know at least one of their songs.

When: November 17, 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre, 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: Tickets start at $137 and can be purchased online here

Ne Obliviscaris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lina Glasir (@linaglasirmusicphoto)

This one is for the true metal fans out there. Ne Obliviscaris is coming to Calgary at the start of the month. The band out of Australia is a progressive metal band known for its incredible melodic metal tracks.

When: November 1, 7:30 pm

Where: Palace Theatre, 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: General admission is $96, and tickets can be purchased online here

Paul Brandt and Terri Clark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by project x60 (@projectx60)

If you’re looking for a slightly more local country act, don’t miss Paul Brandt and Terri Clark at the Jube this month! Brandt was born and raised in Calgary and worked as an RN before catching his big break. You probably know him if you’re Albertan for his hit song “Alberta Bound.”

When: November 10 and 11, 7 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased online here