13 things to do in Calgary this week: October 17 to 23

As we continue to creep toward Halloween there are lots of things to do in Calgary, including meeting a Big Brother champion!

There are so many spooky and family-friendly events to check out. Here are 13 things to do this week in Calgary.

Take a ride on the Train of Terror

What: The Train of Terror has been around for six years and is Canada’s only moving haunted house. The theme of the whole experience is Professor Grimm, who dedicated his life to finding the first witch ever. This pursuit led evil spirits to possess him and his manor. Train riders will also be taken back to the days of Dracula, castles, and executions.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until October 29

Where: Southeast of Calgary, 1 km west of ​Mossleigh, Alberta, on Highway 24

Cost: $85

Celebrate Spooky Season with Pumpkins After Dark Calgary 2022

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here

What: Screamfest is a tradition for horror fans in Calgary. Check out the haunted houses, terrifying rides, and spooky carnival games.

There will be six different haunted houses, with the promise of something new for 2022! There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more. A special, adults-only night will take place on October 27.

When: October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, and 31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand — 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $25; available now

Meet the Big Brother winner

What: You have a chance to hang out and party with Joseph, Taylor, and Turner from this season of Big Brother USA as they are headed to The Back Alley on Friday, October 21, 2022!

When: October 21

Where: The Back Alley — 4630 Macleod Trail

Time: 8 pm to 2 am

Cost: Free

Brave your way through a Wicked haunted house

What: Haunted Calgary is bringing its newest house to Calgary this spooky season with Wicked debuting this weekend. The wicked witch-themed attraction takes place in an underground parkade at the New Horizon Mall. You will also have to deal with the “house’s eternally suffering residents, and try to escape before the house claims your soul, too.”

When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 to November 4

Where: New Horizon Mall

Time: Fridays, 7 to 9:30 pm; Saturdays, 2 to 10 pm

Tickets: Starting at $22

What: Hit up Granary Road’s Pumpkin Fest for a celebration of all things pumpkin and, of course, to shop for your own Jack-O-Lantern. This year will also feature Pumpkin Chunkin which will feature contestants creating machines to launch as many pumpkins as possible

When: October 22 & 23

Time: 10 am to 5:30 pm

Where: 226066 112th Street W

Tickets: Varies by purchase/activity

Field of Screams at Cobb’s Adventure Park

What: A must-try for anyone in Calgary at any time, Cobb’s is gearing up for the spooky season by turning into a “terrifying, thrilling, and spine-tingling terror show.” Along with some haunted houses, there will be rides, games like archery tag, and lots of great food to try out.

If you need to lower the heart rate after the scares or want a moment of zen before a thrilling night, the kangaroo petting zoo will be open until 8 pm.

When: October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park — 1500 84th Street NE

Tickets: $26

Get ready for Halloween on 17th

What: It’s spooky season on 17th Avenue, so grab your girls, guys, and ghouls for a free Halloween event in Tomkins Park! Kicking off October 29 at 2 pm, this family-friendly day will feature a special Halloween-themed performance from the Fermented Beet Orchestra, Deicha & the VuDudes, and spooky circus performers. Fotovon will also be on-site from 2 to 6 pm to get some epic Halloween pictures, and there will be an on-site candy booth, games, and trick-or-treating for all kiddos at participating 17th Avenue businesses.

When: October 29

Time: 2 to 8 pm

Where: Tomkins Park — 17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW

Tickets/Admissions: FREE

Have a fun day with the family at Calgary Farmyard

What: While the Calgary Farmyard is home to the biggest corn maze in southern Alberta, it also has plenty of activities to celebrate fall, including Harvest Lights, during which the entire farm (except the maze) will be lit up in a fantastic display every Friday and Saturday night.

Calgary Farmyard has a large variety of locally grown carving pumpkins, gourds, sugar pies, and ornamentals on display and for purchase.

When: Open Friday to Sunday until October 30

Time: Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, and Sundays from 9:30 am to 5 pm

Where: 284022 Township Road 224

Tickets: $21.95 for Fall Days and Harvest Lights if purchased online, or $26.50 at the farm gate. Children ages two and under are free.

See the spooky side of science with Orange Crush

What: Telus Spark is celebrating the spooky season with some wild displays this October. Orange Crush gives you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hold an eyeball (we hope it’s your only time anyway 😳). You can also discover the spooky side of space and hang out with some creepy, crawly bugs.

When: Now until October 31

Time: Science Centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

What: There are a lot of wild Halloween events going on in Calgary. But if you aren’t looking for an intense scare, the spooktacular mini golf set-up at Winsport is perfect! Dress up and compete with the whole family.

When: On until October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: $10

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many consider the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)