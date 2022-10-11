11 things to do in Calgary this week: October 10 to 16

The long weekend may be over but there are still lots of things to do in Calgary. From spooky events to great festivals there is a lot to do.

Plus, one of the biggest comedians in the world takes over the dome, while the Flames look to get their season started right.

Here are 11 things to do this week in Calgary.

Take a ride on the Train of Terror

What: The Train of Terror has been around for six years and is Canada’s only moving haunted house. The theme of the whole experience is Professor Grimm, who dedicated his life to finding the first witch ever. This pursuit led evil spirits to possess him and his manor. Train riders will also be taken back to the days of Dracula, castles, and executions.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until October 29

Where: Southeast of Calgary, 1 km west of ​Mossleigh, AB on Highway 24

Cost: $85

Celebrate Spooky Season with Pumpkins After Dark Calgary 2022

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here

Cheer on the Flames in their home opener

What: The Flames look a lot different than the last time we saw them on Saddledome ice. Calgary takes on the defending Stanley Cup Champion, the Colorado Avalanche. Nazem Kadri faces his former team in his Calgary debut.

When: Thursday, October 13

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Time: 7:30 pm

Cost: Tickets start at $65.19

Brave your way through a Wicked haunted house

What: Haunted Calgary is bringing its newest house to Calgary this spooky season with Wicked debuting this weekend. The wicked witch-themed attraction takes place in an underground parkade at the New Horizon Mall. You will also have to deal with the “house’s eternally suffering residents, and try to escape before the house claims your soul, too.”

When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 to November 4

Where: New Horizon Mall

Time: Fridays, 7 to 9:30 pm; Saturdays, 2 to 10 pm

Tickets: Starting at $22

Take in wines from all over the world

What: After 25 years, the Rockey Mountain Wine and Food Festival has aged like a fine wine. Explore an incredible array of dynamic wines, smooth spirits, and downright delicious beers from around the globe, all under one roof at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park. Cap it all off with amazing bites from some of Calgary’s best restaurants.

When: October 14 to 15

Where: BMO Centre

Time: Friday, 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, noon to 10 pm

Tickets: $35.68

Have a fun day with the family at Calgary Farmyard

What: While the Calgary Farmyard is home to the biggest corn maze in southern Alberta, it also has plenty of activities to celebrate fall, including Harvest Lights, during which the entire farm (except the maze) will be lit up in a fantastic display every Friday and Saturday night.

Calgary Farmyard has a large variety of locally grown carving pumpkins, gourds, sugar pies, and ornamentals on display and for purchase.

When: Open Friday to Sunday until October 30

Time: Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, and Sundays from 9:30 am to 5 pm

Where: 284022 Township Road 224

Tickets: $21.95 for Fall Days and Harvest Lights if purchased online, or $26.50 at the farm gate. Children ages two and under are free.

Laugh along with John Mulaney

What: The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and comedian is bringing his From Scratch show to Calgary. It is presented by Just For Laughs, with the tour playing to sold-out crowds across North America. The WGA award winner is also renowned for starring on Broadway alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway, for hosting Saturday Night Live five times, and for his roles in the hit Netflix series Big Mouth and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

When: October 15, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

See the spooky side of science with Orange Crush

What: Telus Spark is celebrating the spooky season with some wild displays this October. Orange Crush gives you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hold an eyeball (we hope it’s your only time anyway 😳). You can also discover the spooky side of space and hang out with some creepy, crawly bugs.

When: Now until October 31

Time: Science Centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

What: There are a lot of wild Halloween events going on in Calgary. But if you aren’t looking for an intense scare, the spooktacular mini golf set-up at Winsport is perfect! Dress up and compete with the whole family.

When: On until October 31

Where:88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: $10

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many consider the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)