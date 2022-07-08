10 things to do in Calgary this weekend: July 8 to 10

It’s Stampede time in Calgary and there is a chance to check it out for free! Plus a famous YouTuber is coming to town!

There are also a lot of family-friendly events if Stampede isn’t your vibe.

Here are 10 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Get Wild About Art at the Calgary Zoo

What: An evening to support local artists and appreciate how nature inspires us all. Unique art of all kinds – paint, photo, sculpture, chalk, musical and performance will be paired with animals around the zoo. Many artists will be demonstrating their skills live and welcome your questions and comments. Your ticket grants you admission to the zoo (at your timed ticket entry) and wine/alcohol tasting samples from participating vendors. There will be chef-attended, art-inspired food stations, an art walk and sale, art demonstrations and live performances. Beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase from 5 pm to 8:30 pm with debit or credit. Special diets must be requested in advance and can not be accommodated onsite the day of.

When: Friday, July 8

Time: Timed ticket with first entry at 5 pm, last timed entry 6 – 6:30 pm. Entries will be staggered in 30-minute intervals to increase customer experience. Last call will be at 8:30 pm and event ends at 9 pm.

Where: Wilder Institure/Calgary Zoo

Cost: $79 + GST

Take part in a Theatre Calgary tradition with Shakespeare on the Go

What: The tradition returns as Theatre Calgary takes Shakespeare on the Go across the city again this year. The Merry Wives of Windsor is the feature this year for the family-friendly, easily accessible event.

When: July 8 to August 7

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free (donations available)

Have a laugh with Miranda Sings

What: See the social media star in person at Mac Hall! Getting her start on YouTube, Miranda Sings has over 3.5 billion views on the platform. She also has a Netflix show, Haters Back Off, and a special on Netflix called Miranda Sings Live…You’re Welcome.

When: July 9

Where: MacEwan Hall (402 Collegiate Boulevard NW)

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm, the show starts at 7:30 pm

Cost: $51 and up

Enhance your kid’s creativity w/ Kids Craft Night – Gnome Garden

What: Drop the kids off and let their creativity take off! Dinner and supplies are provided while you get to head out for a night on the town.

When: July 9

Where: Pinnovate DIY Studio, Unit-137 Mahogany Plaza SE

Time: 6 pm

Cost: $49 per person

See some great local vendors at the 4th Street Night Market

What: In the trendy area of Mission, the 4th Street Night Market brings local vendors together with a river view for a night of shopping, food, and live music.

When: July 9

Where: 4th Street and Elbow Drive SW

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm

Cost: Depends on what you buy!

Family fun at the Stampede with Suncor Family Day

What: Bring the whole family down to the Stampede for free until 11 am! Take in all the sights and sounds at the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth as well as a pancake breakfast.

When: July 10

Where: Calgary Stampede (1410 Olympic Way Southeast, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Hit the links with Take a Kid to a Course

What: Great for kids looking to discover the game or for the kids who already have a passion for the sport. Kids under 16 golf for free when accompanied by an adult at courses across the city.

When: Ends July 10

Where: Courses across the city

Cost: Varies by course

Check out a new exhibit at Telus Spark: Luminarium

What: Imagine walking inside a larger-than-life-sized version of a kaleidoscope, or a stained-glass space full of colour and light. That is what Telus Spark is giving people with their new exhibit Luminarium. With 21 illuminated cavernous domes spread over 11,000 square feet, the inflatable light sculpture bursts with vivid natural colours that reflect off curved walls.

When: July 1 to July 31

Where: Telus Spark (220 Saint George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $29

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell – Canada’s National Music Centre (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)