10 terrific things to do in Calgary this weekend: February 2 to 4

It’s the first weekend in February, and there are so many events to help kick off the month!

From a big Chinese New Year Festival to a Groundhog Day celebration, here are the best events you don’t want to miss over the next couple of days.

Chinese New Year Festival

What: Celebrate the Chinese New Year by joining the Chinese Cultural Centre for performances of dragon and lion dances. For the next couple of weeks.

When: February 3 to 11

Where: Chinese Cultural Centre – 197 1st Street SW

Films at the Fort

What: Fort Calgary is showing holiday-themed films in the Burnswest Theatre throughout February. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn! This month, Fort Calgary will be exclusively playing romance movies, including Crazy Rich Asians and Romeo and Juliet.

When: Saturdays in November

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased online here

What: Enjoy world-class show jumping at Spruce Meadows for the annual February Classic. It’s an indoor event, so if it’s cold out, you’ll still be able to keep warm. Parking is also completely free!

When: February 2 to 4

Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Balzac Billy Groundhog Day & Annual Groundhog Day Breakfast

What: Join the Balzac Community Association to help rouse Balzac Billy from hibernation and find out how many more weeks of winter are left! There will also be a free breakfast in the festive atmosphere.

When: February 2

Where: Blue Grass Nursery & Garden Centre, 260130B Writing Creek Cres, Rocky View

Price: FREE

Skating at Olympic Plaza

What: There are a handful of places to go skating outdoors for free in Calgary, but skating at Olympic Plaza just hits different, and it’s free! Warm up with one of these popular hot drinks around Calgary before or afterwards.

Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Outdoor activities at Bowness Park

What: Another great place to get outside and skate in Calgary is Bowness Park. Bowness also has fire pits and other equipment rentals, including ice bikes and cross-country skis.

Where: Bowness Park — 8900 48th Avenue NW

Price: FREE to get in, but equipment can also be rented when the park opens for the season here.

Installations and performances at Chinook Blast

What: There’s a lot to watch out for at Chinook Blast, but some of the most fun things to come out of it are the stunning art installations and performances that pop up throughout the city.

When: February 2 to 19

Where: For a detailed list of installations throughout the city, click here

Curling at St. Patrick’s Island

What: Curling isn’t entirely unique on its own, but curling on St. Patrick’s Island is! Chinook Blast is bringing the activity to the centre of Calgary this month and next, and people can try it for free. It’s a great opportunity to test out the iconic Canadian sport (especially if you’re a newbie). You can learn more about it here.

When: January 26 to February 24

Where: Confluence Plaza, St. Patrick’s Island Park — 1300 12th Street NE

Price: FREE

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: This interactive art exhibit is taking over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

When: Opens February 2

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Da Vinci The Exhibition

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults and can be purchased online here