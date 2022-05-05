12 things to do in Calgary this weekend: May 6 to 8

There are plenty of things to do in Calgary this weekend as we settled into May and the weather gets warmer by the day.

You can sample some incredible brews at Calgary International Beerfest, find a new two-wheeled ride at the Calgary Bike Swap, take in a live theatre performance, enjoy brunch while you watch a drag show, and much more.

Plus, this Sunday is Mother’s Day, so no matter your plans for the weekend, be sure to treat the mom figure in your life to something special.

Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Sample from 700+ brews at Calgary International Beerfest

What: The largest beer festival in Canada is coming to YYC this weekend at the BMO Centre in Stampede Park. Attendees at the Calgary International Beerfest will be able to sample 700+ beers, ciders, and spirits, provided by more than 150 breweries and distilleries across 40 countries. There will also be food to try from some of the city’s best restaurants, including Leopold’s Tavern, Spolumbo’s Deli, Prairie Dog Brewing, and the Greta Bar food truck.

When: May 6 and 7

Time: 5 to 10 pm on May 6, and noon to 4:30 pm and 5:30 to 10 pm on May 7

Where: BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $19.99

Watch a drag show while you brunch at the Mother’s Day edition of Eggs, Henny!

What: Eggs, Henny! is back this month for Mother’s Day with a morning of food, drag, and live tunes. The event features drag queens Birthday Girl and Anne Xiety, along with award-winning Ontario country singer Nicole Rayy, and there will be cocktails and mimosas, and delicious brunch options including breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, cinnamon buns, and more.

When: May 8

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: The Prairie Emporium (#300 – 334 53rd Avenue SE)

Cost: $15 (food and drink not included in ticket price)

Shop local for Mother’s Day at Southcentre Mall

What: If you still need to pick up a gift for Mother’s Day, visit Southcentre Mall on May 6 and 7 to find 19 unique vendors selling a locally-curated selection of goods, in partnership with Collab YYC. Items range from apparel and art to food and beverage, to home décor and jewelry.

When: May 6 and 7

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase

Pick up some new wheels (or sell your old ones) at the Calgary Bike Swap

What: Calgary Bike Swap provides a safe place to buy, sell, or donate a bike by tech-checking each bike and recording every serial number, and this year they’re focused on swapping children’s bikes. If you’re looking for a new set of wheels, visit the bike swap event on May 8, or, if you’ve got an old bicycle to donate or sell, you can do so on May 7.

When: May 7 and 8

Time: Consign and donate from 8 am to 4 pm on May 7 and buy from 9 am to 2 pm on May 8

Where: Sunridge Mall (2525 36th Street NE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase

Walk for mental health at the Darkness into Light Calgary event

What: Support mental health at the Darkness into Light event, walking or running five kilometres in Prince’s Island Park, beginning at 5 am and ending as the sun rises. Funds raised for the event in Calgary will go toward the Calgary Distress Centre in partnership with the Pieta House, Ireland’s leading suicide prevention charity.

When: May 7

Time: 5 am

Where: Prince’s Island Park, Calgary

Cost: $40 for adults

Watch the award-winning Calgarian play Cantata (Rumours Of My Crazy, Useless Life)

What: Cantata (Rumours Of My Crazy, Useless Life) is a dramatization and fictionalization of Clem Martini’s experience as a caregiver for a brother with schizophrenia and a mother developing dementia. The family undergoes much stress as the delicate balance of caregiving unravels.

When: April 28 to May 7

Time: Showtimes at 2 pm and 7 pm, based on the date

Where: cSpace King Edward

Cost: Tickets range from $5 to $60 in a Pay-What-You-Will model

Visit an immersive BIPOC dance installation in Chinatown

What: Avant-garde multi-sensory experience, SHED | knowing each other as different and the same, is an immersive dance installation featuring a collection of moving portraits, embodied by a roster of local BIPOC artists. Choreographed by interdisciplinary artist Pam Tzeng, SHED is a new body of work that invites audience members to pause, delight in their senses, and enjoy the slowing of space and time.

When: Wednesdays from April 27 to May 14

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: The New Gallery in Calgary’s Chinatown (208 Centre Street S, Calgary)

Cost: Free; book your gallery here

See your favourite yellow square save Bikini Bottom at The SpongeBob Musical

What: The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen

Hillenburg and the stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage show, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world.

When: April 22 to June 4

Time: 7 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets from $33.60 for adults

Watch live theatre during High Performance Rodeo

What: The spring edition of One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives local audiences the chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

The festival boasts theatre, dance, music, film, free lunchtime concerts, late-night cabarets, and much more, with shows in the basement of the Calgary Tower, at the Royal Canadian Legion, in the city’s +15s, a wrestling ring, an elevator, in City Hall, at the Central Library, and other unique and iconic venues around the city.

When: March 27 to May 28

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary, ranging from the Globe Cinema to Contemporary Calgary, The GRAND to Big Secret Theatre, and more

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: May 7

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Join Alberta Ballet for the blockbuster production Cinderella

What: Watch a stunningly choreographed performance of a classic live as Co-Artistic Director Christopher Anderson’s take on the beloved fairytale Cinderella hits the stage this week in Calgary. The blockbuster production premiered in 2018 and was met with rave reviews by audiences and media alike, drawing large crowds and smashing box office records for the Ballet, so this is one show you don’t want to miss.

When: April 28 to May 7

Time: 7:30 pm, with 2 pm matinees on Saturdays

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $62