"Saturday Night Live" stars coming to Calgary comedy festival next month

A comedy festival taking the stage this summer in Calgary is shaping up to be one for the books, with a number of big names in attendance.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will be held at Prince’s Island Park from June 24 to 26, and tickets for two of the three dates are available online now.

The weekend festival kicks off on June 24 with headliner David Spade, accompanied by Whitney Cummings and Donnell Rawlings. On June 26, Bill Burr will entertain Calgarians with his Slight Return tour.

Most recently, event organizers revealed that several stars from the iconic Saturday Night Live will be taking the stage on Saturday, June 25. Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and James Austin Johnson will be bringing their SNL comedy to Calgary.

Tickets to the June 25 show go live on Friday, May 6, and start at $49 for general admission. If you’re a major SNL fan, limited Platinum VIP Reserved Tables, including a meet and greet with the comedians, will be available for $199.

The event will also feature local comedians, improv groups, and DJs, and is practically guaranteed to keep you laughing all weekend long.

The event saw its inaugural year in 2021, with a festival in Edmonton offering a way to safely gather and stimulate the local economy while enjoying some laughs outdoors.

Organized by event management and consultation firm Trixstar LIVE, the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will grace both Calgary and Edmonton audiences this summer.

“Had a blast last year at GOCF,” said comedian and actor David Spade in a press release from Great Outdoors Comedy Festival. “Huge crowds and a great audience. Looking forward to coming back to Alberta!”

Tickets range from $49 to $199 per person and are only available online. You can even reserve your own VIP table, with options for two, four, or six people. If roughing it is more your thing, a limited amount of General Admission tickets are also available with first-come, first-served grass seating in a designated area.

Plus, make a difference while you laugh, with $2 from every ticket sold to the Calgary event donated to the Kinkonauts Scholarship Program, which allows unrepresented individuals and communities to attend improv classes and pursue their acting dreams.

If you’re planning a trip up to Edmonton this summer, you can also catch Amy Schumer, the Stiff Socks Podcast with special guest Pete Davidson, Ricky Velez, and Maddy Smith at the YEG edition of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, running August 12 to 14.

When: June 24 to 26, 2022

Where: Prince’s Island Park (698 Eau Claire Avenue SW, Calgary)

Tickets: $49 to $199 per person; available online now for June 24 and 26 shows and starting May 6 for the June 25 show

With files from Laine Mitchell