Cowboys Music Festival announces headliner for opening night of its 2022 return

After a two-year hiatus, the Cowboys Music Festival is returning to the Calgary Stampede in 2022, and event organizers have revealed another headliner in the 11-day lineup – this time for its opening night.

Alberta-born country artist Brett Kissel will be taking the stage on Thursday, July 7, as announced on the Cowboys Music Festival’s Instagram page on Thursday morning.

“Cowboys CountryFest Opening night is proud to present: CMA award-winning country singer, our good friend and our absolute favourite artist to help us kick off our #Legendary comeback…” wrote Cowboys on Instagram, alongside an image of the homegrown Alberta boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cowboys Music Festival (@cowboysmusicfestival)

Kissel is known for his songs “Airwaves,” “Drink About Me,” “We Were That Song,” “Anthem,” “Started With a Song,” and “3, 2, 1,” among others. His most recent album, What Is Life?, was released in April 2021, and his latest single, “Ain’t the Same,” features pop and R&B vocal group 98 Degrees.

Presale tickets for the Brett Kissel concert go live on Friday, May 6, at 10 am.

You might also like: Cowboy's Music Festival returning to Stampede after two-year hiatus

Cowboys Music Festival announces first concert for its 2022 return

Legendary spot Ranchman's reopened this weekend and we went to check it out (PHOTOS)

The Cowboys Music Festival is a highlight every year at the Stampede, with dancing, parties, and concerts playing throughout the entire event. And it’s finally back.

“LEGENDARY COMEBACK is NOT ours; it’s ALL YOURS!” Cowboys Music Festival said in an Instagram post announcing its return.

The 11-day music festival will be running for the entirety of this year’s Stampede, from Sneak-a-Peek night on July 7 through to the final Sunday of the event on July 17.

In addition to Kissel, Zac Brown Band has also been announced as a headliner, performing in the festival tent on Tuesday, July 12.

The very first Cowboy’s Music Festival 2022 Festival Chute Pass is already on sale, and you won’t want to miss out on it.

Daily admission tickets are also available for the fest, but the all-new Chute Pass definitely feels bigger and better than ever before.

The pass is available for one, two, or four people, and it includes express entry and is valid for all days of the festival and every single concert.

Early-bird Chute Passes are currently on sale starting at $750. If you’re planning on tearing it up at the Stampede, this is an amazing deal.

KYGO, Nelly Furtado, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Blink 182, Thomas Rhett, and Ice Cube have all previously played in the Cowboys Tent during the Calgary Stampede. Even Mayor of Flavour Town Guy Fieri was there for the Cowboys Cook-Off BBQ Invitational in 2019.

So far, only the two concert announcements have been made for this year’s Cowboys Music Festival, but these shows and parties are always some of the most exciting nights in the entire city, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for the next big reveal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cowboys Music Festival (@cowboysmusicfestival)

Get your tickets now, and stay tuned for all show and concert updates as we count down the days until the 2022 Calgary Stampede.

Brett Kissel at Cowboys Music Festival 2022

When: Thursday, July 7

Time: Gates open at 4 pm

Where: Cowboys Music Festival Tent

Tickets: Presale tickets go live on Friday, May 6, at 10 am

With files from Hogan Short