8 things to do in Calgary this week: May 2 to 8

May is upon us, Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday, May 8, and there are plenty of things to do in Calgary right now to fill your time as we (hopefully) barrel towards summer.

This week in YYC, you can watch live theatre, go for a cheap movie date, have brunch at the zoo, visit a free art exhibit in a downtown office tower, and more.

Here are eight of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

Watch the award-winning Calgarian play Cantata (Rumours Of My Crazy, Useless Life)

What: Cantata (Rumours Of My Crazy, Useless Life) is a dramatization and fictionalization of Clem Martini’s experience as a caregiver for a brother with schizophrenia and a mother developing dementia. The family undergoes much stress as the delicate balance of caregiving unravels.

When: April 28 to May 7

Time: Showtimes at 2 pm and 7 pm, based on the date

Where: cSpace King Edward

Cost: Tickets range from $5 to $60 in a Pay-What-You-Will model

Visit an immersive IBPOC dance installation in Chinatown

What: Avant-garde multi-sensory experience, SHED | knowing each other as different and the same, is an immersive dance installation featuring a collection of moving portraits, embodied by a roster of local IBPOC artists. Choreographed by interdisciplinary artist Pam Tzeng, SHED is a new body of work that invites audience members to pause, delight in their senses, and enjoy the slowing of space and time.

When: Wednesdays from April 27 to May 14

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: The New Gallery in Calgary’s Chinatown (208 Centre Street S, Calgary)

Cost: Free; book your gallery here

Check out Glenbow’s new FREE satellite exhibit at The Edison

What: Glenbow’s main building is currently closed for renovations, but its new satellite location at The Edison opens this week, featuring visiting exhibitions on temporary display. The first exhibition at The Edison, Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment, allows visitors to experience 200 works of art by a generation of 20th-century women painters, photographers, weavers, bead workers, and sculptors who remained largely unrecognized amid celebrated male artists of the time.

When: Beginning April 9

Time: 11 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays

Where: The Edison (150 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free; timed ticket required for entry

See your favourite yellow square save Bikini Bottom at The SpongeBob Musical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StoryBook Theatre (@storybookyyc)

What: The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen

Hillenburg and the stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage show, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world.

When: April 22 to June 4

Time: 7 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets from $33.60 for adults

Watch live theatre during High Performance Rodeo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Performance Rodeo (@hprodeo)

What: The spring edition of One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives local audiences the chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

The festival boasts theatre, dance, music, film, free lunchtime concerts, late-night cabarets, and much more, with shows in the basement of the Calgary Tower, at the Royal Canadian Legion, in the city’s +15s, a wrestling ring, an elevator, in City Hall, at the Central Library, and other unique and iconic venues around the city.

When: March 27 to May 28

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary, ranging from the Globe Cinema to Contemporary Calgary, The GRAND to Big Secret Theatre, and more

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: May 7

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Join Alberta Ballet for the blockbuster production Cinderella

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Ballet (@albertaballetcanada)

What: Watch a stunningly choreographed performance of a classic live as Co-Artistic Director Christopher Anderson’s take on the beloved fairytale Cinderella hits the stage this week in Calgary. The blockbuster production premiered in 2018 and was met with rave reviews by audiences and media alike, drawing large crowds and smashing box office records for the Ballet, so this is one show you don’t want to miss.

When: April 28 to May 7

Time: 7:30 pm, with 2 pm matinees on Saturdays

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $62