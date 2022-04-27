Calgary Folk Fest just revealed its 2022 lineup and we're already planning our tarp setup

As the weather gets warmer, we’ve started dreaming about sunny summer days, rafting down the Bow River, patio beers, and, of course, the Calgary Folk Music Festival.
One of YYC’s favourite summer festivals, Calgary Folk Fest, is returning in July for its 43rd annual event, and organizers have just revealed the 2022 lineup of performers.
The list is expansive, so we’ve already started planning the best spots in front of the main stage on Prince’s Island Park to stake a claim.
In addition to some incredible local and international music, Folk Festival always boasts a drool-worthy food vendor alley, art markets, and beer gardens for cheers-ing the summer.
The event runs from July 21 to 24 this year. According to the Calgary Folk Fest website, “an enchanting adventure awaits” (might this be a hint as to what the 2022 theme is?!).
Headlining performers include K’naan, Spoon, Allison Russell, Black Pumas, Courtney Barnett, Josh Ritter, Watchhouse, and The Wood Brothers, with over 50 other acts joining in on the music at the festival’s various stages.
A ton of performers will be playing at the event, and we’ve put together a full list of all the artists announced for you to check for some of your favourite musicians – or maybe even find a new favourite band.
The 2022 Calgary Folk Fest lineup includes:
- Aidan Knight
- Allison Russell
- Ashley Shadow
- Astral Swans
- Atomic Improv
- Balaklava Blues
- The Barr Brothers
- Basia Bulat
- Begonia
- The Besnard Lakes
- Bette Smith
- Black Pumas
- Blisk
- Bryson Waind
- Cadence Weapon
- CAOS in the park
- Cheikh Ibra Fam
- Clea Anaïs
- Cory Mack
- Courtney Barnett
- Devon Gilfillian
- DJ Shub Presents War Club Live
- D’orjay the Singing Shaman
- Gangstagrass
- Haley Heynderickx
- The Hello Darlins
- Ifriqiyya Electrique
- Irish Mythen
- Jess Knights
- Jim White
- Josh Ritter
- Josyara
- Jung People
- K’naan
- Kevin Morby
- King Hannah
- Kiran Ahluwalia
- Kliffs
- La Dame Blanche
- Leanne Betasamosake Simpson
- Manou Gallo
- Martin Sexton
- Matt Andersen
- Meggie Lennon
- Michelle Thrush
- Mick Flannery
- Molly Sarlé
- Nohe & Sus Santos
- PIQSIQ
- Rachel Baiman
- Robert Adam
- Samantha Savage Smith
- Selci
- Sinzere
- Spoon
- Squirrel Nut Zippers
- Suitcase Theatre Arcade
- Susan O’Neill
- Sylvie Simmons
- Tanika Charles
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Tim Baker and All Hands
- Tomáš Kubínek
- Tré Burt
- Trio Svin
- Vilda
- Watchhouse
- Wayfinding
- The Wood Brothers
- Xênia França
Tickets are available beginning Friday, April 29, at 10 am. An evening schedule has already been released, so call your festival buddy and get planning for this summer. The full artist schedule and sessions will be released in mid-June; stay tuned.
Calgary Folk Fest 2022
When: July 21 to 24
Where: Prince’s Island Park (698 Eau Claire Avenue SW, Calgary)
Tickets: On sale beginning Friday, April 29 at 10 am