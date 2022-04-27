Calgary Folk Fest just revealed its 2022 lineup and we're already planning our tarp setup

As the weather gets warmer, we’ve started dreaming about sunny summer days, rafting down the Bow River, patio beers, and, of course, the Calgary Folk Music Festival.

One of YYC’s favourite summer festivals, Calgary Folk Fest, is returning in July for its 43rd annual event, and organizers have just revealed the 2022 lineup of performers.

The list is expansive, so we’ve already started planning the best spots in front of the main stage on Prince’s Island Park to stake a claim.

In addition to some incredible local and international music, Folk Festival always boasts a drool-worthy food vendor alley, art markets, and beer gardens for cheers-ing the summer.

The event runs from July 21 to 24 this year. According to the Calgary Folk Fest website, “an enchanting adventure awaits” (might this be a hint as to what the 2022 theme is?!).

Headlining performers include K’naan, Spoon, Allison Russell, Black Pumas, Courtney Barnett, Josh Ritter, Watchhouse, and The Wood Brothers, with over 50 other acts joining in on the music at the festival’s various stages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Folk Music Festival (@calgaryfolkfest)

A ton of performers will be playing at the event, and we’ve put together a full list of all the artists announced for you to check for some of your favourite musicians – or maybe even find a new favourite band.

The 2022 Calgary Folk Fest lineup includes:

Aidan Knight

Allison Russell

Ashley Shadow

Astral Swans

Atomic Improv

Balaklava Blues

The Barr Brothers

Basia Bulat

Begonia

The Besnard Lakes

Bette Smith

Black Pumas

Blisk

Bryson Waind

Cadence Weapon

CAOS in the park

Cheikh Ibra Fam

Clea Anaïs

Cory Mack

Courtney Barnett

Devon Gilfillian

DJ Shub Presents War Club Live

D’orjay the Singing Shaman

Gangstagrass

Haley Heynderickx

The Hello Darlins

Ifriqiyya Electrique

Irish Mythen

Jess Knights

Jim White

Josh Ritter

Josyara

Jung People

K’naan

Kevin Morby

King Hannah

Kiran Ahluwalia

Kliffs

La Dame Blanche

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson

Manou Gallo

Martin Sexton

Matt Andersen

Meggie Lennon

Michelle Thrush

Mick Flannery

Molly Sarlé

Nohe & Sus Santos

PIQSIQ

Rachel Baiman

Robert Adam

Samantha Savage Smith

Selci

Sinzere

Spoon

Squirrel Nut Zippers

Suitcase Theatre Arcade

Susan O’Neill

Sylvie Simmons

Tanika Charles

Thee Sacred Souls

Tim Baker and All Hands

Tomáš Kubínek

Tré Burt

Trio Svin

Vilda

Watchhouse

Wayfinding

The Wood Brothers

Xênia França

Tickets are available beginning Friday, April 29, at 10 am. An evening schedule has already been released, so call your festival buddy and get planning for this summer. The full artist schedule and sessions will be released in mid-June; stay tuned.

When: July 21 to 24

Where: Prince’s Island Park (698 Eau Claire Avenue SW, Calgary)

Tickets: On sale beginning Friday, April 29 at 10 am