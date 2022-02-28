12 things to do in Calgary this week: February 28 to March 6

As we head into the third month of 2022 (where has the time gone?!), there are plenty of things to do in Calgary this week.

Enjoy some live dinner theatre, create your own enchanted teapot cocktail at an Alice in Wonderland-themed pop-up, take a staycation in the Rockies to check out an immersive light and sound exhibit at the Banff Gondola, watch the adorable penguin walk at the zoo, and much more.

Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around YYC right now.

Good Gals Vintage with Boots and The Hoots at Prairie Emporium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prairie Emporium (@theprairieemporium)

What: Head to the Prairie Emporium for a night of vintage western wear and classic country music this Saturday night. Good Gals Vintage will be popping up in the event space with some amazing finds, and Boots and The Hoots will serenade you with awesome country tunes. Drinks and snacks will also be available for purchase to round out the evening.

When: March 5

Time: Doors open at 6 pm, show begins at 7 pm

Where: The Prairie Emporium (300 – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10

Caveat’s Alchemy album release party at Dickens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caveat (@caveat_yyc)

What: Local Calgary band Caveat is celebrating the release of its album Alchemy at Dickens on Saturday evening. Joined by Black Pestilence, Balrogath, and The Bodies of Everest, this party will be one to remember.

When: March 5

Time: Doors open at 8 pm

Where: Dickens (1000 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $7.69

Learn about the contemporary art story of Calgary at Dispatches from the Calgary Underground

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CUFF (@calgaryundergroundfilm)

What: Dispatches from the Calgary Underground sets out to tell the contemporary art story of this city through films featuring new narratives about incredible artists, venues, and initiatives. From a tribute to the iconic Hifi Club, to the controversy around the BLM mural in Chinatown, and more, Dispatches tells eight stories by capturing a moment in time, the featured artists’ vision, and the ways Calgary has allowed them to emerge.

When: March 5

Time: 7 to 9:30 pm

Where: Globe Cinema (617 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Celebrate International Women’s Day with female-led tunes at Studio Bell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: Head to Studio Bell, home of Canada’s National Music Centre, on March 5 for an afternoon of female-led music ahead of International Women’s Day. The event features five-time CCMA-nominated country band Nice Horse, Calgary-born Americana songwriter Mariel Buckley, and Nehiyawewin Métis blues-rocker Bebe Buckskin.

When: March 5

Time: Noon

Where: Studio Bell, home of Canada’s National Music Centre (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with pay-what-you-can admission

Take in the University of Calgary’s final Black History Month event

What: Celebrate and learn during Black History Month with five events through the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Arts. The final event in this series of free, online talks discusses Black Excellence in the time of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

When: March 3

Time: 4:30 to 6 pm

Where: Online here

Cost: Free

Attend live dinner theatre with Jubilations’ Schipp’s Creek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: Add some entertainment to your mealtime at Jubilations’ current show, Schipp’s Creek. This pop music parody of the iconic TV show is sure to have you laughing, and the dinner theatre’s delicious food doesn’t hurt either.

When: On until March 19

Time: Showtimes vary

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre (1002 37th Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: General admission adult tickets starting from $69.95

Get topsy-turvy at The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

What: If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking tea with Alice in Wonderland characters, munching on an “Eat Me” cake, and playing croquet with flamingos, here’s your chance. Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter at The Alice: Immersive Cocktail Experience. Dive through the looking glass and solve riddles and challenges just like Alice to unlock all the ingredients needed to create your enchanted teapot cocktails.

When: January 27 to April 10

Where: SunnyCider (#1 – 3300 14th Avenue NE, Calgary)

Price: $47 per person; available here

Go skating on two new ice rinks at Southcentre Mall

What: Now you can shop till you drop and go skating all in one visit to the mall, with the addition of ice rinks at Southcentre in Calgary. Top Deck, a community initiative supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area, features two outdoor skating rinks located on the upper level of the parkade at the east end of Southcentre Mall.

The rinks are open for both public and private use, and Calgarians can enjoy leisure skating on one rink or play hockey on the second rink for some true Canadian fun. It’s important to note that all skaters are required to pre-book their visits online, and, as Calgary’s weather can be unpredictable, we suggest checking out Top Deck’s webpage for the current status of the rinks.

When: On until the end of the winter season

Time: Public skating Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 7 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm. Private bookings are available Monday through Wednesday from 8 am to 8 pm

Where: Upper level of the parkade at the east end of Southcentre Mall, next to Decathlon (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Public skate for a minimum $2 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area, or $100 for a private group booking

Check out a live or virtual theatre performance with Disney’s Descendants: The Musical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StoryBook Theatre (@storybookyyc)

What: Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films. StoryBook Theatre is presenting the show live on stage, with 50% capacity, as well as virtually on-demand.

When: On until March 20

Time: Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary) and on-demand virtually

Cost: General admission is $27 for children, $32 for adults

Take part in this FREE Black History Month event through the Calgary Public Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary)

What: Calgary Public Library is running a number of free online events in recognition of Black History Month. Catch the final viewing this Monday, with a presentation entitled Mental Health of Black Canadians and Black Immigrants in Alberta.

When: February 28

Time: 5 pm

Where: Online here

Cost: Free; register for sessions using your library card

Watch the adorable Penguin Walk at the Calgary Zoo

What: Head to the Calgary Zoo throughout the winter months and watch the king penguin colony as they waddle their way through the zoo, starting at 10 am daily (weather dependent). The Penguin Walk is an extremely rare chance to observe these adorable animals in a new way and for the penguins to exercise their brains and bodies during the winter months.

When: Through the winter months

Time: Daily at 10:30 am (weather permitting – cancellation updates will be posted to the zoo’s website and social media channels)

Where: Walk begins at the Penguin Plunge habitat at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($29.95 for adults and $19.95 for children age three to 15)

Take in the Banff Gondola’s immersive Nightrise exhibit

What: Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The event will bring light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: On now until April 14

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults and $28 for children (age six to 15)