You can now make reservations at a new boutique hotel opening soon in Calgary

As travel begins to make a comeback, downtown Calgary is getting a brand new hotel.

Inspired by Oscar Wilde’s novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Dorian hotel is slated to open its doors in summer 2022 and, once complete, will feature 137 uniquely themed guest rooms in a 27-storey tower.

The premium, lifestyle hotel is now accepting reservations for dates beginning this fall, and guests can book accommodations or plan to host a special occasion in one of its stunning event spaces.

The Dorian’s boutique-inspired design and themed guest rooms are poised to give guests an authentic experience. “Designed with the essence of Oscar Wilde’s infamous novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, the Dorian is a hotel with soul that blends modern comfort with British whimsy and local flavour, providing guests with a memorable, warm and fun stay,” reads a press release from the company.

Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Calgary’s business district, The Dorian will be two hotels in one, says its website. The upper portion of the tower will feature Autograph Collection rooms, while the lower portion of the building will be home to Courtyard Marriott rooms.

The hotel’s community-focused business model will source local suppliers for a number of things that The Dorian will use, ranging from food and beverage offerings to soap and linens. Art will also be obtained from local creatives.

According to the release, in addition to providing one-of-a-kind accommodations, The Dorian will appeal to those seeking an exclusive venue for weddings and social events, and it comes complete with a personal service offering. Guests can choose from a variety of spaces within the property, accommodating anywhere from 10 to 335 guests.

The Dorian will also boast a 27th-floor outdoor patio and resto-lounge and, to round out guests’ experience, there are three restaurants onsite. The hotel’s dining options will be led by freshly appointed executive chef Kevin D. Birch.

Birch is an accomplished chef, a successful entrepreneur, and has been a culinary instructor at one of Canada’s top hospitality schools, SAIT. He has led teams of more than 200 culinary professionals and has worked in two of Canada’s top 100 restaurants.

The chef will be overseeing all three culinary offerings at The Dorian: Prologue, Bistro Novelle, and The Wilde. The Wilde is a fine-dining restaurant located on the hotel’s 27th floor that will feature organic, sustainable, and local ingredients.

“I am looking forward to taking the culinary offerings at the Dorian to an elevated level and adding a variety of options to Calgary’s burgeoning food scene,” said Birch in the release. “We want to provide our guests and diners alike with a special and distinctive dining experience, whether they are craving upscale fare or a casual breakfast or lunch with friends.”

The Dorian hotel is a project of the PBA Group of Companies, in partnership with Autograph Collection Hotels and Courtyard by Marriott.

PBA Group is a 56-year-old company with deep Calgary roots. The full-spectrum real estate group is based right in the city, providing commercial real estate solutions through its operating entities.

“The Dorian’s heartfelt design and local flair will have it quickly become the favourite destination for business and leisure travellers, as well as those looking for that perfect venue for their special event,” said David Keam, General Manager, The Dorian, Autograph Collection and Courtyard Calgary Downtown, Concord Hospitality, in the release.

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests from near and far, providing them with an unforgettable experience and top-tier culinary offerings.”

Guests can book their experience at The Dorian by visiting marriott.com, using the Marriott Bonvoy App, or calling Marriott Central Reservations.