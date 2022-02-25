Slip and slide through a colourful bubble race near Calgary this summer

Cool down this summer in a whole new way. Run, jog, walk, dance, or toddle your way through a foamy bubble race happening just outside of Calgary in August.

Whether you’re a hardcore runner or prefer a more casual pace, the Bubblechase5k is for everyone. The event is open to all ages and abilities, and strollers and wheelchairs are permitted on the course.

Bubblechase5k is coming to Ed Eggerer Athletic Park in Airdrie, less than 30 minutes north of downtown Calgary, on August 20.

Go at your own speed as you make your way through a sea of foam and encounter four “bubble bogs” along the route, filled with masses of colourful suds. Plus, there will be music, entertainment, merch tents, and a pre-race warm-up to add to the fun and get everybody pumped for the event.

The course is 2.5-kilometres long and intended to be travelled twice to create the 5K loop. That said, if you only feel like running (or walking, rolling, dancing, skipping…) through it once, or want to go around five times, all the power to you. This “race” is about having fun, and nobody’s tracking your time.

Plus, all Bubblechases are organized in partnership with charities, so you can feel good about participating in this fun event, knowing that part of the proceeds are supporting local causes.

There are two levels of registration packages for the event, and you can save $20 on both right now during early bird pricing. The Bubblerunner package is regularly listed at $55.99 and includes a race bib and bubble chase medal, plus plenty of foamy fun. The Love to Bubble package ($64.99) includes all that plus a bubble bandana and three bath bombs to take home.

Little Bubblers (participants age three and under) run for free and receive their own race bib and a bubble wand, so long as they’re accompanied by a registered adult runner.

Early bird prices are in effect through March 6, so you’re going to want to jump on this one ASAP.

Start practicing your best strategy for making your way through this bubbly course, and we’ll see you out there in the foam, YYC!

When: August 20, 2022

Time: Starting wave begins at 9 am, with following waves beginning every 15 minutes

Where: Ed Eggerer Athletic Park (East Lake Boulevard NE, Airdrie)

Cost: $35.99 for the Bubble Runner or $44.99 for the Love to Bubble package (early bird pricing – prices increase on March 6); kids three and under run for free with a registered adult