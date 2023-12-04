14 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: December 4 to 8
There are so many fun things to do in Calgary this week, including everything from sports games and shopping to fun DIY workshops and so much more.
From boozy puzzle races for charity to cute and fun holiday cocktail bars, here are all the best ways to kick back this week!
Catch the Flames in action
View this post on Instagram
What: The Flames have been on fire all of November, so you won’t want to miss this home game and catch the action on the ice for yourself!
When: December 5 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Price: Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased online here
Bath Bombs and Bubbly
View this post on Instagram
What: Learn how to make bath bombs and take home 10 at this unique and fun workshop happening in Calgary this week!
When: December 7 from 6 to 7:30 pm
Where: 2115 4th Street SW
Price: Tickets are $68,49 including fees and can be purchased online here
- You might also like:
- Calgarians are absolutely loving the zoo's two new polar bears
- Karen's Diner: Viral sensation pop-up coming to Calgary in December
- The skating rink at Olympic Plaza officially opens for the season
Holiday Sip and Shop
View this post on Instagram
What: If you shop at the Apothecary in Inglewood, you could save 15% off your purchase and enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks! There will also be a complimentary gift and chances to win a draw. It could be a fun way to squeeze in some holiday shopping this week!
When: December 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: The Apothecary in Inglewood — 921 9th Avenue SE
Price: Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online here
Lions Festival of Lights
View this post on Instagram
What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. It’s a stunning, giant light display and it’s free!
When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024
Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW
Price: FREE
Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Heritage Park will take you back in time to a nostalgic Christmas scene full of Christmas carollers, horse-drawn carriages, and gingerbread cookie decorating.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, November 25 to December 17
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: General admission is $19.95, plus tax. Tickets for kids 3-15 are $14.95 and can be purchased online here.
Silver and Bold at Telus Spark
View this post on Instagram
What: Visit Telus Spark this weekend and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands-on science experiments, robots, shopping and so much more!”
When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here
Wolfdog puzzle race
View this post on Instagram
Price: Tickets are $27.96 including fees and can be purchased online here
Try cocktails at a holiday pop-up bar
View this post on Instagram
What: There are so many fantastic holiday-themed Christmas bars around the city this year and they’re all officially open for the season! We put together a list of them here.
Skating at Olympic Plaza
View this post on Instagram
What: Despite the warm temperatures, a major Calgary skating rink is now open for the season! Dust off your skates and check out skating at Olympic Plaza this weekend. If you head down between noon and 3 pm on Saturday, you’ll be able to see all the fun activities (and free hot chocolate) during the Skate & Celebrate event.
When: 10 am to 9 pm
Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE
DIY Grinch tree
View this post on Instagram
What: Grinch trees have exploded in popularity recently, and it’s not hard to see why — their quirky and cute design offers a dose of nostalgia for anyone who grew up reading the book or watching the movies. You can now make your very own in Calgary, incorporating evergreens, holiday accessories, and fairy lights.
When: December 3 from 5 to 6 pm
Where: Flower Aura by Natasha Floral Studio – 403 Forge Road SE
Price: $70.56 and can be purchased online here
DIY festive wooden ornaments
What: If you want to try a DIY class this week but would rather do something smaller (or for gifts), this is a great option! These cute handmade ornaments are the perfect opportunity to learn the skill of painting with acrylic on wood so that you can make as many as you need for friends and family this year. For beginners who might need some help with creative inspiration, you can use a design provided by the instructor or have total creative freedom!
When: November 23, December 7 and 21 at 6 pm
Where: The Alley Tea University District – 3941 University Avenue NW
Price: $59.91 and tickets are available to purchase online here
Airdrie Festival of Lights
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nose Creek Park – 1691 Main Street S, Airdrie
Price: FREE, but donations are welcome
Zoolights
View this post on Instagram
What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks, and firepits scattered around the grounds.
When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here