14 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: December 4 to 8

There are so many fun things to do in Calgary this week, including everything from sports games and shopping to fun DIY workshops and so much more.

From boozy puzzle races for charity to cute and fun holiday cocktail bars, here are all the best ways to kick back this week!

Catch the Flames in action

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Flames (@nhlflames)

What: The Flames have been on fire all of November, so you won’t want to miss this home game and catch the action on the ice for yourself!

When: December 5 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Price: Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased online here

Bath Bombs and Bubbly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Without Co. (@withoutcoyyc)

What: Learn how to make bath bombs and take home 10 at this unique and fun workshop happening in Calgary this week!

When: December 7 from 6 to 7:30 pm

Where: 2115 4th Street SW

Price: Tickets are $68,49 including fees and can be purchased online here

Holiday Sip and Shop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Apothecary in Inglewood (@apothecaryyyc)

What: If you shop at the Apothecary in Inglewood, you could save 15% off your purchase and enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks! There will also be a complimentary gift and chances to win a draw. It could be a fun way to squeeze in some holiday shopping this week!

When: December 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: The Apothecary in Inglewood — 921 9th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online here

Lions Festival of Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalia (@vansoulspace)

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. It’s a stunning, giant light display and it’s free!

When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024

Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Heritage Park will take you back in time to a nostalgic Christmas scene full of Christmas carollers, horse-drawn carriages, and gingerbread cookie decorating.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, November 25 to December 17

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: General admission is $19.95, plus tax. Tickets for kids 3-15 are $14.95 and can be purchased online here. Silver and Bold at Telus Spark View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: Visit Telus Spark this weekend and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands-on science experiments, robots, shopping and so much more!” When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here Wolfdog puzzle race View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocky View Brewing Company (@rockyviewbrewco)

What: If you love puzzles AND dogs, there’s an awesome event happening in Cochrane this week combining both. Rocky View Brewing Co Taproom is hosting a special race where contestants will rush to put together a puzzle all in support of the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary’s Wolfdog Awareness Week.

When: December 7 at 6:30 pm

Where: Rocky View Brewing Co Taproom — 420 1st Street West, Cochrane

Price: Tickets are $27.96 including fees and can be purchased online Rocky View Brewing Co Taproom — 420 1st Street West, CochraneTickets are $27.96 including fees and can be purchased online here

Try cocktails at a holiday pop-up bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricardos Hideaway (@ricardosyyc)

What: There are so many fantastic holiday-themed Christmas bars around the city this year and they’re all officially open for the season! We put together a list of them here.

Skating at Olympic Plaza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Cabiladas (@mirandac.yyc)

What: Despite the warm temperatures, a major Calgary skating rink is now open for the season! Dust off your skates and check out skating at Olympic Plaza this weekend. If you head down between noon and 3 pm on Saturday, you’ll be able to see all the fun activities (and free hot chocolate) during the Skate & Celebrate event.

When: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE

DIY Grinch tree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flower Aura by Natasha – Calgary, Banff, Lake Louise Florist (@floweraurabynatasha)

What: Grinch trees have exploded in popularity recently, and it’s not hard to see why — their quirky and cute design offers a dose of nostalgia for anyone who grew up reading the book or watching the movies. You can now make your very own in Calgary, incorporating evergreens, holiday accessories, and fairy lights.

When: December 3 from 5 to 6 pm

Where: Flower Aura by Natasha Floral Studio – 403 Forge Road SE

Price: $70.56 and can be purchased online here

DIY festive wooden ornaments

What: If you want to try a DIY class this week but would rather do something smaller (or for gifts), this is a great option! These cute handmade ornaments are the perfect opportunity to learn the skill of painting with acrylic on wood so that you can make as many as you need for friends and family this year. For beginners who might need some help with creative inspiration, you can use a design provided by the instructor or have total creative freedom!

When: November 23, December 7 and 21 at 6 pm

Where: The Alley Tea University District – 3941 University Avenue NW

Price: $59.91 and tickets are available to purchase online here

Airdrie Festival of Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Airdrie (@cityofairdrie)

What: This month-long light show is jam-packed with fun activities and events, including a Candy Cane Run where firefighters hand out candy canes to everyone in attendance, as well as musical performances, Santa’s reindeer, and so much more. For a full list of scheduled events, click This month-long light show is jam-packed with fun activities and events, including a Candy Cane Run where firefighters hand out candy canes to everyone in attendance, as well as musical performances, Santa’s reindeer, and so much more. For a full list of scheduled events, click here

When: December 1 to 31 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Nose Creek Park – 1691 Main Street S, Airdrie

Price: FREE, but donations are welcome

Zoolights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Bearzatto🌲Canadian Outdoor Adventure Mom (@shannon.adventures)

What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks, and firepits scattered around the grounds. When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here