We’ve finally made it to the long weekend, and if you’re looking for some awesome things to do in Calgary to celebrate, there are tons of events to choose from!

Whether you’re on a budget or able to splurge, you’ll definitely be able to find something fun and wallet-friendly this long weekend.

From the iconic firework display at Stampede Park to a big garden party where you can indulge in a summer seafood feast, here are 13 things to add to your calendar this weekend.

Check out incredible fireworks displays

What: Grab a blanket and a lawn chair, and head down to enjoy this year’s Canada Day fireworks. Fireworks are set to go off at 11 pm from Stampede Park. For more information about the big day, you can visit the City of Calgary website here.

Canada Day Family Celebration

What: Celebrating Canada Day starting with live horse racing at 6:05 pm. There will be a

bouncy castle, face painting, popsicle truck, Virtual Reality horse racing bike, live

music from the band Girl Crush and to conclude the night a spectacular fireworks

show. We are also featuring the $25,000 top preferred class for aged horses and

geldings. These are the top horses in Alberta. This event is for all ages and is

Free!

When: June 30th, 2024 at 6:05pm

Where: Century Downs Racetrack and Casino – 260 Century Downs Drive, Rocky View, Alberta

Tickets: FREE

“Walk Walk Dance” interactive outdoor exhibit

What: This interactive outdoor exhibit is presented in collaboration between the City of Calgary and the Calgary Downtown Association. Walk Walk Dance appears to be just a series of lines painted along the ground, but passersby will soon realize it’s much more. These lines are connected to a series of green arches that are weighed down with local plants and make music when someone walks or rolls across them.

When: Thursday, June 20 to Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Where: Harley Hotchkiss Gardens — 611 4 Street Southwest, Calgary

Price: Free

Canada Day at Bar U Ranch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends of the Bar U (@baruranchfriends)

What: Check out one of the province’s most iconic historic sites for FREE on Canada Day! Pack a picnic, hop on a mini wagon tour, experience the tipi encampment of the Stoney Nakoda, enjoy a hike on the Pekisko Creek Trail and visit with the Ranch’s animals.

When: July 1 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Bar U Ranch National Historic Site, Longview

Price: FREE

Visit a National Park (for FREE!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Town of Banff (@banfftown)

What: Did you know you can visit any National Park for free on Canada Day? Tackle nearby hikes with guaranteed spectacular views.

Heritage Park’s 60th Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: This big birthday bash includes CAKE and so many other fun activities. Check out the parade, live concerts, performances and family activities. Plus, the first 1,000 people through the gates will get free butter tarts!

When: July 1 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Plaza – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: Ranging from $23 to $35 and can be purchased online here

Disney Animation Immersive Experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede)

What: Calling all Disney fans, a magical immersive experience just came to Calgary. Prepare to be enchanted! There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.

When: June 12 to August 18

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased online here

Birding on St-Patrick’s Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nature Calgary (@naturecalgary)

What: Summer is in full swing, and it’s time to start birding! You might catch sight of anything from Bald Eagles, Merlins, Common Mergansers, Nuthatches, and Woodpeckers to Canada Geese! This guided tour will give you a good introduction to this “wild” pastime.

When: June 28, 9:30 to 11:30 am

Where: 656 Confluence Way SE

Price: $5 and can be purchased here

Bugs & Bytes at Telus Spark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: Calling all future entomologists and computer science geeks, the science centre is offering a double whammy experience this summer. If you’re like most people these days and have a growing interest in AI, the AI:More Than Human exhibit at Telus Spark will answer all your burning questions (and make it fun). Learn all about its history, challenges, and possibilities, and hop on a robot roller coaster or grab cotton candy in a variety of colourful shapes made by a machine!

When: June 1 to September 8

Where: Telus Spark – 220 20 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: General admission is $26 and can be purchased here

JazzYYC Summer Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JazzYYC (@jazz_yyc)

What: If you’re looking to get your fix of live jazz music this summer, this big jazz festival won’t disappoint. With both local and international talent, there are stages across the city worth visiting this weekend.

When: June 25 to 30

Where: Various venues

Price: Both single tickets and full festival passes are available here

Stay at an historic Alberta Saloon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Last Chance Saloon (@lcsaloonwayne)

What: Did you know there’s an over-100-year-old saloon still operating in Alberta? Open as both a restaurant and a hotel, you can either dine on incredible smoked meat or stay in one of their fun-themed rooms — or both! Choose from Western-themed rooms like cowboys or even one dedicated to Harley Davidson. You can check out our article all about it here.

Enjoy an ice cream at a new spot in Inglewood

What: There’s a new one-stop shop for ice cream and novelty outdoor items, and it’s the perfect summer escape in Calgary. Check it out for yourself this week and enjoy a cold ice cream cone on the cute and trendy patio.

Friends mash-up dinner theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: What’s better than Friends? Friends with Ace Ventura (and a tasty dinner) thrown in the mix! The show description reads: “Once upon a time in a long-ago age called the 1990’s there were six Friends. They lived, they laughed, and they cried as they frolicked in their far-off kingdom of New York City. We, the people of the world, sat witness weekly to all their antics, all their hijinks, all their stories… except one!”

When: June 8 to August 10

Where: Jubilation Dinner Theatre – 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets are $44.95 for children and $75.95 for adults and can be purchased online here

Garden Party at Rodney’s Oyster House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodney’s Oyster House (@rodneysoysterhouse)

What: The perfect excuse to dress up in your best garden party dress and indulge in some tasty seafood. The menu includes delicious appetizers like Tuna Poke with Wonton Crisps,

Wild Mushroom and Truffle Crostini, Kung Pao Cauliflower Bites, Avocado Rice Paper Salad Roll, Seared Scallops and Marinated AAA Beef Tenderloin Skewer.

When: June 28 from 6 to 11 pm

Where: Rodney’s Oyster House – 355 10th Avenue SW

Price: $40 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Jerk Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Living Faith Community Church of God (@livingfaithcommunity_cog)

What: Enjoy an authentic Caribbean feast this weekend by either joining in person or ordering some tasty eats for pick up.

When: June 28, noon to 6 pm

Where: 7920 42nd Street SE

Price: Ranging in price from $25 to $35 and can be purchased online here