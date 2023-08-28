12 amazing things to do in Calgary this week: August 28 to September 1

It’s the final week of August and if you’ve been sad about leaving summer behind, you’ll want to try some of these fun things to do in Calgary to enjoy the end of the season.

From live music and art to a fun foodie festival, there’s so much to watch out for this week!

Calgary Culture Days

What: Calgary Culture Days is returning at the end of the week and there’s going to be so much to do around the city! From fun festivals to featured artists, Culture Days is a way to celebrate all the arts and culture around the city. Check out the huge list of events happening in Calgary here or across Alberta here.

When: All of September

Where: There are events taking place across the city, check them out here.

Le Burger Week

What: Le Burger Week is coming back this year with participating restaurants making special burgers specifically for the festival. Details are still to be released for 2023.

When: September 1 to 14

Where: 2023 Calgary restaurants have not been announced yet, watch for them on the festival website here.

The Market on Stephen Avenue

What: Local small business vendors take over Stephen Avenue on Tuesdays all summer but August 29 is the last day to catch these makers and see what they have to offer.

When: August 29, 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Stephen Avenue

Price: FREE

Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibit

What: A giant Barbie exhibit has taken over Telus Spark, showcasing 50 years of the iconic doll. The exhibition includes exclusive interviews, an up-close look at vintage dolls, career representation and an overview of her fashion trends.

When: August 5 to September 10

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: Included in the cost of general admission. Tickets range in price, but general admission is $26.

Crescent Heights Night Market

What: The streets of Crescent Heights get a little more vibrant on Wednesday nights, filling with local vendors. For a list of vendors, click here. There will also be food and live music!

When: August 30, 4:30 to 8 pm

Where: Centre Street & 16th Avenue Northeast

Price: FREE

Party in the Plaza

What: Check out this huge live music event in Calgary at Olympic Plaza. Kardinal Offishall and Kiesza will headline this celebration of 50 years of hip-hop music.

When: Opens at 6 pm, performances begin at 8 pm on August 30

Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SW

Price: FREE

Prince House Lawn Dinner

What: Enjoy an Edwardian-style garden party surrounded by history at Heritage Park. Dress up, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, drinks and lawn games before a meticulously crafted dinner.

When: September 1 at 6:15 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $99.95 and tickets can be purchased here

Summer on 17th

What: Summer on 17th is back and it is absolutely packed with free entertainment and tons of free live music in Calgary throughout the summer. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here.

When: Now until September 23

Where: 17th Avenue SW

Price: FREE

Glenbow at the Edison

What: The satellite location for the Glenbow Museum is free to get in and is constantly offering new and different exhibits to check out. From June 28 to October 15, you can see Gathie Falk’s experimental artworks, which include floating ceramic cabbages. To learn more and stay up to date with current exhibits, click here.

When: Exhibitions are offered year-round

Where: Glenbow at the Edison — 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor

Fiesta Filipino

What: Celebrate Calgary’s Filipino community with food, music and dance at this festival launching at the end of the week.

When: September 1 to 3

Where: Olympic Plaza

Price: FREE

Deerfoot City

What: This vibrant summer pop-up is a great spot to break out your skates (and maybe get some cute Instagram pics). It’s free to skate with your own equipment, but rentals are also available.

When: June 24 to September 10

Where: Deerfoot City — 901 64th Avenue NE

Price: FREE

Heritage Park Music in the Plaza

What: There’s still one performance left at Heritage Park’s Music in the Plaza. For a list of performances, click here, and don’t forget your festival chairs!

When: 6 pm every Wednesday until August 30

Where: Heritage Park

Price: FREE