12 amazing things to do in Calgary this week: August 28 to September 1
It’s the final week of August and if you’ve been sad about leaving summer behind, you’ll want to try some of these fun things to do in Calgary to enjoy the end of the season.
From live music and art to a fun foodie festival, there’s so much to watch out for this week!
Calgary Culture Days
What: Calgary Culture Days is returning at the end of the week and there’s going to be so much to do around the city! From fun festivals to featured artists, Culture Days is a way to celebrate all the arts and culture around the city. Check out the huge list of events happening in Calgary here or across Alberta here.
When: All of September
Where: There are events taking place across the city, check them out here.
Le Burger Week
What: Le Burger Week is coming back this year with participating restaurants making special burgers specifically for the festival. Details are still to be released for 2023.
When: September 1 to 14
Where: 2023 Calgary restaurants have not been announced yet, watch for them on the festival website here.
The Market on Stephen Avenue
What: Local small business vendors take over Stephen Avenue on Tuesdays all summer but August 29 is the last day to catch these makers and see what they have to offer.
When: August 29, 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Stephen Avenue
Price: FREE
Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibit
What: A giant Barbie exhibit has taken over Telus Spark, showcasing 50 years of the iconic doll. The exhibition includes exclusive interviews, an up-close look at vintage dolls, career representation and an overview of her fashion trends.
When: August 5 to September 10
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Price: Included in the cost of general admission. Tickets range in price, but general admission is $26.
Crescent Heights Night Market
What: The streets of Crescent Heights get a little more vibrant on Wednesday nights, filling with local vendors. For a list of vendors, click here. There will also be food and live music!
When: August 30, 4:30 to 8 pm
Where: Centre Street & 16th Avenue Northeast
Price: FREE
Party in the Plaza
What: Check out this huge live music event in Calgary at Olympic Plaza. Kardinal Offishall and Kiesza will headline this celebration of 50 years of hip-hop music.
When: Opens at 6 pm, performances begin at 8 pm on August 30
Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SW
Price: FREE
Prince House Lawn Dinner
What: Enjoy an Edwardian-style garden party surrounded by history at Heritage Park. Dress up, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, drinks and lawn games before a meticulously crafted dinner.
When: September 1 at 6:15 pm
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: $99.95 and tickets can be purchased here
Summer on 17th
What: Summer on 17th is back and it is absolutely packed with free entertainment and tons of free live music in Calgary throughout the summer. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here.
When: Now until September 23
Where: 17th Avenue SW
Price: FREE
Glenbow at the Edison
What: The satellite location for the Glenbow Museum is free to get in and is constantly offering new and different exhibits to check out. From June 28 to October 15, you can see Gathie Falk’s experimental artworks, which include floating ceramic cabbages. To learn more and stay up to date with current exhibits, click here.
When: Exhibitions are offered year-round
Where: Glenbow at the Edison — 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor
Fiesta Filipino
What: Celebrate Calgary’s Filipino community with food, music and dance at this festival launching at the end of the week.
When: September 1 to 3
Where: Olympic Plaza
Price: FREE
Deerfoot City
What: This vibrant summer pop-up is a great spot to break out your skates (and maybe get some cute Instagram pics). It’s free to skate with your own equipment, but rentals are also available.
When: June 24 to September 10
Where: Deerfoot City — 901 64th Avenue NE
Price: FREE
Heritage Park Music in the Plaza
What: There’s still one performance left at Heritage Park’s Music in the Plaza. For a list of performances, click here, and don’t forget your festival chairs!
When: 6 pm every Wednesday until August 30
Where: Heritage Park
Price: FREE