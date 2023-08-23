Local favourites: 11 secret spots only Calgarians know about

If you’re visiting Calgary and want to know what the best places to visit are according to locals, we’ve got a collection of some of Calgarians’ favourite secret spots.

From food to art and everything in between, these are some of the best must-visit places if you want to feel like a true Calgarian.

Betty Lou’s Library

What: What’s more secret than a speakeasy? Betty Lou’s is a favourite spot for Calgarians looking for an excuse to dress up and drink a fancy cocktail in a dimly lit atmosphere. Don’t forget to check out the house rules before you stop by so you know exactly how to get in.

When: Betty Lou’s is closed on Mondays and has varying hours throughout the week, you can see them here.

Where: The Devenish Building, 908 17th Avenue SW

Crescent Heights Lookout Point

What: The Crescent Heights Lookout Point offers a stunning view of the city’s downtown and Bow River. Day or night, this is a popular spot for locals to visit.

To make it a truly memorable experience stop by the historic Peter’s Drive-In located minutes away so you can sip on a classic milkshake while taking in the views.

Where: 240 Crescent Road NW

Cold Garden

What: If you’re from Calgary this spot won’t come as a surprise as it is one of the most popular breweries in the city. But if you’re visiting from out of town you’ll want to add this to your bucket list.

Cold Garden allows pets, so you can enjoy your beer while visiting with local dogs and admiring the quirky art hanging around the building. The patio is also to die for.

When: Open 11 am to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 11 to 1 am on Friday and Saturday.

Where: 1100 11th Street SE

Annie’s Cafe

What: Located in the heart of Fish Creek, Annie’s Cafe is a great place to grab a snack (you have to try the ice cream) while walking through the popular provincial park.

Annie’s is about a five-minute walk from the Bow Valley Ranche and offers slightly more budget-friendly menu options. You’ll be able to walk down the pathway in between the two restaurants lined with glowing historic lamps.

When: Open 7 days a week, Monday to Thursday 9 am to 5 pm, and Friday to Sunday from 9 am to 7 pm.

Where: 15985 Bow Bottom Trail SE

Nvrlnd. Arts Foundation

What: This artist hub is a great place to get a cute new Instagram picture with a regularly maintained mural, but it is also a great spot to watch for local events and talent.

Where: 1048 21st Avenue SE

The Lougheed House

What: Calgary isn’t always known for keeping its historical buildings, which is partially what makes the Lougheed House so special. It’s one of the oldest buildings in the city with a long history you can learn all about when you visit.

It’s got a restaurant with a fantastic menu, a cute gift shop, and museum tours. It’s also known for hosting some pretty fantastic events and exhibits you can watch for what’s happening now here.

When: 10:30 am to 4 pm Wednesday to Sunday and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Where: 707 13th Avenue SW

The Blues Can

What: The Blues Can is an unmistakable part of the historical neighbourhood of Inglewood with its tin-like appearance. Locals rush to its doors for the great music and even better food.

When: 4 pm to 2 am Monday to Thursday and noon to 2 am from Friday to Sunday

Where: 1429 9th Avenue SE

Esker Foundation

What: The Esker Foundation is a great hidden spot in Calgary. With so many cool exhibits that regularly come through its doors, it’s insane that it’s a free gallery.

You won’t want to miss the opening nights, they’re usually pretty lively, and the tasty free food makes it totally worth it. For a list of upcoming exhibits click here.

When: 11 am to 6 pm Wednesday to Friday, noon to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Where: 1011 9th Avenue SE

Devonian Gardens

What: The Devonian Gardens are a great place to hang out and get some fresh plant air… indoors! Perfect for when it gets a little colder.

When: The Devonian Gardens are open year-round!

Where: CORE Shopping Centre, 333 7th Avenue SW, 4th floor

ContainR Art Park

What: The ContainR art park is easily accessible by transit and a great place to get some vibrant mural artwork into your day or maybe even some local music.

There are giant decorated crates throughout this park that turns into an occasional concert venue. Great for your Instagram, or to sit and eat lunch (we recommend grabbing food from nearby local favourite Vendome). Pay attention to what’s happening here.

Where: 1020 2nd Avenue NW

Century Gardens

What: Found in the heart of downtown, Century Gardens is a popular spot to walk through (especially when on lunch break). It’s had a pretty recent park remodel, so if you haven’t been in the past couple of years, it’s worth checking out! The fountains are the perfect way to relax mid-day.

When: 5 am to 11 pm daily

Where: 826 8th Street SW