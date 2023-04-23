14 things to do in Calgary this week: April 24 to April 30
A little bit of snow last week isn’t going to keep us from enjoying all of the great things to do in Calgary this week.
There are a couple of concerts to enjoy, along with a huge expo and a whole lot more.
Here are 14 things to do this week in Calgary.
Nerd out at the Calgary Expo
What: Geeks, nerds, and pop culture enthusiasts rejoice! Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo is returning for its 16th anniversary this spring, and its list of celebrities keeps on growing. See Danny Trejo, Christina Ricci, James McAvoy, and so many more! Plus, enjoy all the costumes you can imagine.
When: April 27 to 30, 2023
Time: 4 to 9 pm (Thursday), 12 to 8 pm (Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Stampede Park, Calgary
Tickets: Single-day passes starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $17 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $22 for ages 18 and up. Four-Day Pass, Ultimate Fan Package and VIP Packages are also available.
Corb Lund in concert with the Calgary Orchestra
Country superstar Corb Lund takes to the stage with the Orchestra at the beautiful Jack Singer Concert Hall for a concert with everything from country rock and rural ballads to riffin’ roots and Western swing.
When: April 29
Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Start at $127
Check out a great western market at Rooftop YYC
What: Get your shop on at the Honky Tonk Market. This is the ultimate western-meets-new-world vibe. City slickers and country folk will join up to find the best vintage finds, with some great music to enjoy as well.
When: April 29
Where: Rooftop YYC – 414 3rd Street SW
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
The Interrupters & Frank Turner
Ska favourites The Interrupters are joining British rocker Frank Turner for a great night of music at Mac Hall.
When: April 26
Where: MacEwan Hall
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Start at $45
Head to the theatre for The Calgary Underground Film Festival
What: Check out some unique titles during the 10-day festival featuring up-and-coming filmmakers and some familiar stars. There is also a couple of great theme days worth checking out.
When: April 20 to 30
Where: Globe Cinema (617 8th Avenue SW)
Tickets: Five film packs for $40
Enjoy a classic with the Calgary Opera
What: For the first time in the company’s history, Calgary Opera produces Verdi’s haunting interpretation of Shakespeare’s classic tale Macbeth. The tragedy comes to life on the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium stage with spellbinding music and eerie supernatural elements. Audiences will be chilled by the intense plot accompanied by the Calgary Opera Chorus and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.
When: April 22, 26, 28
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW)
Tickets: Start at $39
Get reminded about Nickelback at the National Music Centre
What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.
When: On until February 2024
Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.
Escape to Margaritaville with Jimmy Buffett
What: This musical comedy features popular Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and a whole lot more. It was created by Jimmy Buffett and Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is a must-see.
When: Now until May 13
Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons (220 9th Avenue SE)
Tickets: Start at $80
Enjoy a tale as old as time with a Beauty and the Beast experience
What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.
When: Now until December 31
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Take in the best of Belgium with CRAFT
What: CRAFT Beer Market Founder, PJ L’Heureux, has been bestowed with the honour of knighthood by the Confederation of Belgian Brewers, one of the most prestigious awards in the world of beer. He is the 5th Canadian to be welcomed into the knighthood. You can enjoy a night with the experts, hosted by McClelland Premium Imports, featuring
curated beer pairings that explore the best that Belgium has to offer. Each pour will be
accompanied by a bespoke menu to enhance your dining experience.
When: April 26
Where: CRAFT Beer Market Southcentre – 100 Anderson Road Southeast
Price: $81.21
Experience Wonderspaces in Calgary at Telus Spark
What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.
When: Now until October
Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership
Step into a fairytale with The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience
What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!
When: Now until May 14
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Learn about the history of Chinatown in Calgary
What: This exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. “We Were Here” explores the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community that are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.
When: Now until April 30
Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Heritage Park
Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)
Test your skills at Potion Putt
What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.
This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.
When: Now until May 31
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here