A little bit of snow last week isn’t going to keep us from enjoying all of the great things to do in Calgary this week.

There are a couple of concerts to enjoy, along with a huge expo and a whole lot more.

Here are 14 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: Geeks, nerds, and pop culture enthusiasts rejoice! Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo is returning for its 16th anniversary this spring, and its list of celebrities keeps on growing. See Danny Trejo, Christina Ricci, James McAvoy, and so many more! Plus, enjoy all the costumes you can imagine.

When: April 27 to 30, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Thursday), 12 to 8 pm (Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Stampede Park, Calgary

Tickets: Single-day passes starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $17 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $22 for ages 18 and up. Four-Day Pass, Ultimate Fan Package and VIP Packages are also available.

Country superstar Corb Lund takes to the stage with the Orchestra at the beautiful Jack Singer Concert Hall for a concert with everything from country rock and rural ballads to riffin’ roots and Western swing.

When: April 29

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $127

What: Get your shop on at the Honky Tonk Market. This is the ultimate western-meets-new-world vibe. City slickers and country folk will join up to find the best vintage finds, with some great music to enjoy as well.

When: April 29

Where: Rooftop YYC – 414 3rd Street SW

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Ska favourites The Interrupters are joining British rocker Frank Turner for a great night of music at Mac Hall.

When: April 26

Where: MacEwan Hall

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $45

What: Check out some unique titles during the 10-day festival featuring up-and-coming filmmakers and some familiar stars. There is also a couple of great theme days worth checking out.

When: April 20 to 30

Where: Globe Cinema (617 8th Avenue SW)

Tickets: Five film packs for $40

What: For the first time in the company’s history, Calgary Opera produces Verdi’s haunting interpretation of Shakespeare’s classic tale Macbeth. The tragedy comes to life on the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium stage with spellbinding music and eerie supernatural elements. Audiences will be chilled by the intense plot accompanied by the Calgary Opera Chorus and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.

When: April 22, 26, 28

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW)

Tickets: Start at $39

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: On until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.

What: This musical comedy features popular Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and a whole lot more. It was created by Jimmy Buffett and Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is a must-see.

When: Now until May 13

Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons (220 9th Avenue SE)

Tickets: Start at $80

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: Now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: CRAFT Beer Market Founder, PJ L’Heureux, has been bestowed with the honour of knighthood by the Confederation of Belgian Brewers, one of the most prestigious awards in the world of beer. He is the 5th Canadian to be welcomed into the knighthood. You can enjoy a night with the experts, hosted by McClelland Premium Imports, featuring

curated beer pairings that explore the best that Belgium has to offer. Each pour will be

accompanied by a bespoke menu to enhance your dining experience.

When: April 26

Where: CRAFT Beer Market Southcentre – 100 Anderson Road Southeast

Price: $81.21

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: Now until October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: Now until May 14

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person; buy here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: This exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. “We Were Here” explores the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community that are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: Now until April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Now until May 31

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here