11 things to do in Calgary this week: April 17 to April 23

The weather keeps getting nicer and there are lots of things to do in Calgary to enjoy spring across the city.

There are some unique trips back in time, the return of a classic festival, and a fun take on the music of a legend.

Here are 11 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Calgary with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more. Some of the dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the Earth.

When: April 21 to 23

Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park — 20 Roundup Way SE

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday 9 am to 4 pm

Cost: Start at $22.50

What: Check out some unique titles during the 10-day festival featuring up-and-coming filmmakers and some familiar stars. There is also a couple of great theme days worth checking out.

When: April 20-30

Where: Globe Cinema (617 8th Avenue SW)

Tickets: Five film packs for $40

What: Heritage Park Ghost Tours are back to haunt the people of Calgary again this week, proving scary season isn’t just for October. Every Wednesday, as darkness falls on Heritage Park, the ghosts and spirits come out for a scary night.

When: Wednesdays from March 15 to April 19

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: $23.95

What: For the first time in the company’s history, Calgary Opera produces Verdi’s haunting interpretation of Shakespeare’s classic tale Macbeth. The tragedy comes to life on the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium stage with spellbinding music and eerie supernatural elements. Audiences will be chilled by the intense plot accompanied by the Calgary Opera Chorus and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.

When: April 22, 26, 28

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW)

Tickets: Start at $39

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: On until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.

What: This musical comedy features popular Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and a whole lot more. It was created by Jimmy Buffett and Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is a must-see.

When: April 18 until May 13

Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons (220 9th Avenue SE)

Tickets: Start at $80

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: March 24 to December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: March to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: March 10 to May 14

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: This exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. “We Were Here” is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community that are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: Until April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here