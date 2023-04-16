11 things to do in Calgary this week: April 17 to April 23
The weather keeps getting nicer and there are lots of things to do in Calgary to enjoy spring across the city.
There are some unique trips back in time, the return of a classic festival, and a fun take on the music of a legend.
Here are 11 things to do this week in Calgary.
Jurassic Quest in Calgary
What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Calgary with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more. Some of the dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the Earth.
When: April 21 to 23
Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park — 20 Roundup Way SE
Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday 9 am to 4 pm
Cost: Start at $22.50
Head to the theatre for The Calgary Underground Film Festival
What: Check out some unique titles during the 10-day festival featuring up-and-coming filmmakers and some familiar stars. There is also a couple of great theme days worth checking out.
When: April 20-30
Where: Globe Cinema (617 8th Avenue SW)
Tickets: Five film packs for $40
Have a scary night out with Heritage Park Ghost Tours
What: Heritage Park Ghost Tours are back to haunt the people of Calgary again this week, proving scary season isn’t just for October. Every Wednesday, as darkness falls on Heritage Park, the ghosts and spirits come out for a scary night.
When: Wednesdays from March 15 to April 19
Time: 7 to 8:30 pm
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Cost: $23.95
Enjoy a classic with the Calgary Opera
What: For the first time in the company’s history, Calgary Opera produces Verdi’s haunting interpretation of Shakespeare’s classic tale Macbeth. The tragedy comes to life on the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium stage with spellbinding music and eerie supernatural elements. Audiences will be chilled by the intense plot accompanied by the Calgary Opera Chorus and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.
When: April 22, 26, 28
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW)
Tickets: Start at $39
Get reminded about Nickelback at the National Music Centre
What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.
When: On until February 2024
Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.
Escape to Margaritaville with Jimmy Buffett
What: This musical comedy features popular Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and a whole lot more. It was created by Jimmy Buffett and Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is a must-see.
When: April 18 until May 13
Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons (220 9th Avenue SE)
Tickets: Start at $80
Enjoy a tale as old as time with a Beauty and the Beast experience
What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.
When: March 24 to December 31
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Experience Wonderspaces in Calgary at Telus Spark
What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.
When: March to October
Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership
Step into a fairytale with The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience
What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!
When: March 10 to May 14
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Learn about the history of Chinatown in Calgary
What: This exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. “We Were Here” is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community that are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.
When: Until April 30
Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Heritage Park
Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)
Test your skills at Potion Putt
What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.
This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.
When: Until May 31
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here