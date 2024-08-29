It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached Labour Day in Calgary, and there are so many ways to celebrate this long weekend!

There’s so much to choose from, from annual events like watching the Stampeders take on the Elks at McMahon Stadium to the Pride Festival and Parade.

Whether you’re saving money or have some extra cash to spare, you’ll find something within your budget at one of these 15 events happening around Calgary this long weekend.

Labour Day Classic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders)

What: You won’t want to miss this annual Labour Day face-off between the Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. With tickets as low as $21, it’s the perfect family day activity this long weekend.

When: September 2 at 4 pm

Where: McMahon Stadium

Price: Single-day tickets start at $21 and can be purchased here

Visit the Millarville Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Painted Moose (@thepaintedmoose)

What: The Millarville Market is the best place to soak up all the summer vibes with great food, incredible vendors and cute farm animals to check out. Not to mention the picturesque drive through the foothills to get there.

When: Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm until mid-October

Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society – 306097 192 Street W

Price: Entry by donation

House of Curiosity at the Lougheed House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lougheed House (@lougheedhouseyyc)

What: History meets the future in this interactive art installation throughout the Lougheed House, which is one of the city’s oldest sandstone buildings.

When: July 11 to September 15

Where: Lougheed House – 707 13th Avenue SW

Price: Included in the cost of museum admission: $8.50 for adults and $6.50 for youth 7 to 17

Calgary Pride Parade and Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Pride (@calgarypride)

What: Celebrate Calgary’s gender and sexually diverse communities at the annual Pride Parade and Festival. There will be performances, a marketplace, beer gardens, food trucks, pet-friendly activities, a kid zone, and more!

When: August 31 to September 1

Where: Prince’s Island Park

Beekeeping for beginners

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland (@theconfluence_yyc)

What: Get decked out in a full beekeeping costume and learn all about the basics of bees! The two-hour workshop includes a hive tour of the bees at the Confluence and will teach participants how to set up beehives and care for them in an inner-city location.

When: August 31, from 11 am to 1 pm

Where: The Confluence – 750 9th Avenue Southeast

Price: $50 and can be purchased here

Marda Loop Night Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marda Loop Night Market (@mardaloopnightmarket)

What: Shop from dozens of vendors with handmade, vintage, and one-of-a-kind goods. There will also be tons of food trucks and live music to enjoy.

When: August 30 from 5 to 10 pm

Where: 34th Avenue between 18th and 19th Street SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Bow Valley Film Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt)

What: This film series includes eight stories from the Bow Valley. Learn more about the stories of the people who share the land in a series that celebrates the spirit of the mountains, water, life, and dreams.

When: August 31 from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Globe Cinema – 617 8th Avenue SW

Price: Starting at $8.57 and can be purchased here

Market Nights at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Enjoy tasty eats and live music while shopping in the plaza of one of Calgary’s most popular historic hot spots.

When: Saturdays until mid-September

Where: Heritage Park

Price: FREE

Grease Dinner Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Danny and Sandy after high school, Jubilations Dinner Theatre has the perfect show for you! Follow the dynamic retro duo into the past and see where their love story went (over a delicious three-course meal!)

When: Running from August 17 to October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

Le Burger Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Burger Week (@leburgerweek)

What: Le Burger Week kicks off on Monday! Local eateries will serve everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations celebrating the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.

When: September 1 to 8, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Calgary

Outdoor Scavenger Hunt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland (@theconfluence_yyc)

What: Go on a hunt through the Confluence parkland between the Elbow and Bow Rivers, and don’t forget your local history knowledge. Solve riddles and win awesome prizes!

When: August 31, from 11 am to 1 pm

Where: The Confluence – 750 9th Avenue Southeast

Price: $25 per team (Recommended team size is 3 to 5 players) and can be purchased here

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

What: This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Labour Day Tea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Enjoy a gourmet tea full of favourite treats from the Alberta Bakery and buttermilk scones with your freshly brewed cup of tea! Admission to the park is included in your ticket.

When: September 2 with varying sitting times at 11:30 am, 12, 1:15, 1:45, 3, and 3:30 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Price: $44.95 for non-members and $49.95 for members and can be purchased here

Sunday Safari Brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: The only thing better than a trip to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is when it includes brunch! Join the zoo for a unique brunch experience in the heart of Destination Africa. You can enjoy both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, cooked-to-order omelettes, and much more.

When: Sundays until the end of November between 9 am and 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo

Price: Ranging from $17.95 to $57.95 and can be purchased here

Get your adrenaline pumping on an alpine coaster

What: There’s no need to visit some of the most expensive countries in the world, like Switzerland and Norway, to try this unique alpine experience. Alberta is now home to its very own alpine coaster, and for $27 a ride, it’s much cheaper than a European vacation.

When: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm; Friday to Saturday, 10 am to dusk

Where: Canyon Ski Resort — 38433 Range Road 264

Tickets: $27 per ride and an additional $10 if you want to ride with a second person. Tickets should be bought ahead of time here