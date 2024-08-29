15 super fun things to do this long weekend: August 30 to September 2
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached Labour Day in Calgary, and there are so many ways to celebrate this long weekend!
There’s so much to choose from, from annual events like watching the Stampeders take on the Elks at McMahon Stadium to the Pride Festival and Parade.
Whether you’re saving money or have some extra cash to spare, you’ll find something within your budget at one of these 15 events happening around Calgary this long weekend.
Labour Day Classic
What: You won’t want to miss this annual Labour Day face-off between the Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. With tickets as low as $21, it’s the perfect family day activity this long weekend.
When: September 2 at 4 pm
Where: McMahon Stadium
Price: Single-day tickets start at $21 and can be purchased here
Visit the Millarville Market
What: The Millarville Market is the best place to soak up all the summer vibes with great food, incredible vendors and cute farm animals to check out. Not to mention the picturesque drive through the foothills to get there.
When: Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm until mid-October
Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society – 306097 192 Street W
Price: Entry by donation
House of Curiosity at the Lougheed House
What: History meets the future in this interactive art installation throughout the Lougheed House, which is one of the city’s oldest sandstone buildings.
When: July 11 to September 15
Where: Lougheed House – 707 13th Avenue SW
Price: Included in the cost of museum admission: $8.50 for adults and $6.50 for youth 7 to 17
Calgary Pride Parade and Festival
What: Celebrate Calgary’s gender and sexually diverse communities at the annual Pride Parade and Festival. There will be performances, a marketplace, beer gardens, food trucks, pet-friendly activities, a kid zone, and more!
When: August 31 to September 1
Where: Prince’s Island Park
Beekeeping for beginners
What: Get decked out in a full beekeeping costume and learn all about the basics of bees! The two-hour workshop includes a hive tour of the bees at the Confluence and will teach participants how to set up beehives and care for them in an inner-city location.
When: August 31, from 11 am to 1 pm
Where: The Confluence – 750 9th Avenue Southeast
Price: $50 and can be purchased here
Marda Loop Night Market
What: Shop from dozens of vendors with handmade, vintage, and one-of-a-kind goods. There will also be tons of food trucks and live music to enjoy.
When: August 30 from 5 to 10 pm
Where: 34th Avenue between 18th and 19th Street SW, Calgary
Price: FREE
Bow Valley Film Tour
What: This film series includes eight stories from the Bow Valley. Learn more about the stories of the people who share the land in a series that celebrates the spirit of the mountains, water, life, and dreams.
When: August 31 from 7 to 10 pm
Where: Globe Cinema – 617 8th Avenue SW
Price: Starting at $8.57 and can be purchased here
Market Nights at Heritage Park
What: Enjoy tasty eats and live music while shopping in the plaza of one of Calgary’s most popular historic hot spots.
When: Saturdays until mid-September
Where: Heritage Park
Price: FREE
Grease Dinner Theatre
What: If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Danny and Sandy after high school, Jubilations Dinner Theatre has the perfect show for you! Follow the dynamic retro duo into the past and see where their love story went (over a delicious three-course meal!)
When: Running from August 17 to October 19
Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW
Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here
Le Burger Week
What: Le Burger Week kicks off on Monday! Local eateries will serve everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations celebrating the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.
When: September 1 to 8, 2024
Where: Various restaurants in Calgary
Outdoor Scavenger Hunt
What: Go on a hunt through the Confluence parkland between the Elbow and Bow Rivers, and don’t forget your local history knowledge. Solve riddles and win awesome prizes!
When: August 31, from 11 am to 1 pm
Where: The Confluence – 750 9th Avenue Southeast
Price: $25 per team (Recommended team size is 3 to 5 players) and can be purchased here
Inglewood Pollinator Park Market
What: This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.
When: Every Saturday from 11 am
Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free; reserve a spot here
Labour Day Tea
What: Enjoy a gourmet tea full of favourite treats from the Alberta Bakery and buttermilk scones with your freshly brewed cup of tea! Admission to the park is included in your ticket.
When: September 2 with varying sitting times at 11:30 am, 12, 1:15, 1:45, 3, and 3:30 pm
Where: Heritage Park
Price: $44.95 for non-members and $49.95 for members and can be purchased here
Sunday Safari Brunch at the Calgary Zoo
What: The only thing better than a trip to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is when it includes brunch! Join the zoo for a unique brunch experience in the heart of Destination Africa. You can enjoy both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, cooked-to-order omelettes, and much more.
When: Sundays until the end of November between 9 am and 2:30 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo
Price: Ranging from $17.95 to $57.95 and can be purchased here
Get your adrenaline pumping on an alpine coaster
What: There’s no need to visit some of the most expensive countries in the world, like Switzerland and Norway, to try this unique alpine experience. Alberta is now home to its very own alpine coaster, and for $27 a ride, it’s much cheaper than a European vacation.
When: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm; Friday to Saturday, 10 am to dusk
Where: Canyon Ski Resort — 38433 Range Road 264
Tickets: $27 per ride and an additional $10 if you want to ride with a second person. Tickets should be bought ahead of time here