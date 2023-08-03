12 epic things happening in Calgary this long weekend: August 5 to 7

With a warm weekend in the forecast and many Calgarians gearing up to enjoy the holiday, many may be looking for fun events to fill their calendar.

The good news is that with summer in full swing, there are so many different events planned both in and around Calgary.

Here’s a list of both old favourites and new events to watch for over the next few days.

Chasing Summer

What: Chasing Summer is one of Calgary’s largest music festivals. If you follow the electronic music scene, it goes without saying it’s kind of a big deal. With acts like Tiesto, Zedd, Gryffin and Seven Lions, you won’t want to miss this year’s lineup.

When: August 5 to 6, doors open at 2 pm

Where: Max Bell Festival Grounds, 1001 Barlow Trail SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets are selling fast and start at around $135; get yours today here

Calgary International Blues Festival

What: It’s the 19th Annual Calgary International Blues Festival. It’s a major city favourite with a huge lineup of workshops, concerts and special events. It wraps up with four days and nights of non-stop music on Mainstage at Shaw Millenium Park.

When: July 31 to August 6

Where: Shaw Millenium Park, 1220 9 Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Tickets can be purchased at the gates between $50 and $65

Annual Heritage Day Festival

What: Come for six hours of multicultural performances, ethnic foods, and unique handicrafts. Explore the artisan booths, get your face painted into a lion, frolic in the water, try a new dish, or simply soak up the sun in front of the stage and enjoy the folk performances. This is a free family event!

When: August 7, 12 to 6 pm

Where: Olympic Plaza, 228 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Tour de Bowness Criterium and Street Festival

What: If you live in Calgary’s Bowness community, you’ll notice the streets this weekend will be fuller than usual, with both pedestrians and cyclists! The 2023 Tour de Bowness Race + Festival will be in full swing on Monday, with a bike race through the streets and a festival taking over the main street. With food trucks, live music, and art, plus loads of activities to entertain young kids in attendance, you won’t want to miss out on this annual event!

When: August 7, 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Mainstreet Bowness Road

Price: FREE

Incredible India Fest

What: Foodies will rejoice at this huge free event coming up this weekend (especially if you love a little spice)! The Incredible India Fest will feature cultural performances, vendors, live music, traditional singing and dance, a range of activities for kids, and authentic food stalls. This is a new event in Calgary, so don’t miss its inaugural year!

When: August 7, 12 to 6 pm

Where: The Westin Calgary Airport, 671 Aero Drive NE, Calgary

Price: FREE

Days of Yore

What: The Days of Yore is the largest living history festival in Central Alberta! It’s a mix of entertainment and education with the goal of teaching people about the cultural traditions, lifestyles, and activities of bygone eras. Stroll Through the Ages in this unique village while also appreciating the different artisan work from Mountain View County. One artist to watch for is specialized in creating heritage arts and traditional crafts.

When: August 5 to 6; gates open at 10:40 am, and it runs from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Rosebud Park, 301 Secondary Highway 582, Didsbury, Alberta

Price: Tickets range from $10 for individual tickets to $30 for a group pass and can be purchased here

Lantern Peace Festival

What: This annual Calgary event is packed full of different activities for all ages. Bring your kids down to enjoy the petting zoo and bouncing castle, or come just for the lanterns. The event is dedicated to building a peaceful society free from violence.

When: August 5, 5:30 to 9 pm. Lanterns will be launched between 8 and 9 pm

Where: Olympic Plaza, 228 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE; lanterns can be purchased for $5 each or 3 for $10

Friendship Day LEGO® Heart Box Make-and-Take

What: Check out this free workshop at any Toys R Us location in Canada this weekend! Bring your kids and their besties to make their very own heart-shaped Lego boxes in honour of friendship day!

When: August 5 and 6, 11 am and 2 pm

Where: Offered at all locations across Canada; view a full store location listing here

Price: FREE

Wildscapes at the Calgary Zoo

What: This long weekend could be the perfect opportunity to check out the Calgary Zoo’s “Wildscapes.” This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats.

When: June 17 to mid-September

Where: Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or here.

Calgary Fringe Fringe Festival

What: Fringe festivals are popular across the world and are an opportunity for artists at all stages of their careers to share their stories. Alberta is home to the second largest fringe festival in North America in Edmonton, but Calgary’s festival is a beloved staple summer event.

When: August 4 to 12

Where: Multiple locations throughout the city; you can see the schedule here

Price: Tickets are $20 each and are available for purchase here

Taste of Calgary

What: Arguably the Calgary foodie event of the year, Taste of Calgary will be bringing a ton of flavours to the city for five full days. Visitors will get the chance to sample food from many of Calgary’s best restaurants, breweries, and food trucks.

When: August 3 to 7, 2023

Where: Calgary Parking Authority Lot #6 — 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Taste tickets cost $1 each, and menu items are worth different numbers of tickets. Buy yours at the event.

Summer Farm Days at Calgary Farmyard

What: Visitors to the Calgary Farmyard have so many different activities to check out. From a petting zoo full of grown-up barnyard babies to an 11-acre corn maze, there’s so much to see.

When: July 1 to August 31, 9:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View, Alberta

Price: Tickets range from $21.95 to $26.50 and are available for purchase here