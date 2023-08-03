Here's what's open and closed in Calgary this Heritage Day long weekend

It’s supposed to be a warm Heritage Day long weekend ahead with mostly sunny skies and whether you plan on spending it outside soaking up the sun or inside reading a book, there are some closures around the city to watch for.

There will also be a lot of spots open around the city so check out this list we’ve compiled to get some ideas for places to visit and make sure your weekend plans run smoothly.

Calgary Public Library

The Calgary Public Library will be operating under its standard weekend hours on Saturday and Sunday but all locations will be closed for Heritage Day on Monday. If you’re hoping to spend the long weekend relaxing with a new read, you’ll want to stop by between 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday or 12 to 5 pm on Sunday.

Leisure Centres

YMCA‘s across the city have different policies around statutory holidays. If you frequent the Shawnessy location you’ll have to choose to visit a different YMCA on Monday because it will be closed all day but, there are many other locations around the city to choose from. Remington and Saddletowne will be operating on their weekend hours and others like Seton will be open for their regular Monday 5:30 am to 10 pm hours.

Southland Leisure Centre will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 7 am until 6 pm but will be closed on Monday.

Village Square Leisure Centre will be open from 8 am until 6 pm on the weekend but will also be closed on Monday.

Shouldice Aquatic Centre will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre will be open from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday but it will be closed on Monday.

Be sure to check for the hours of your local leisure centre, they differ and many of them will be closed on Monday.

Post Offices

Canada Post will be closed on the holiday Monday.

Malls

Chinook Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, August 7)

Market Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, August 7)

Southcentre Mall (open 11 am to 6 pm)

The CORE Shopping Centre (12 pm to 5 pm)

City of Calgary

The holiday weekend will bring some changes to City of Calgary services.

If you’re driving to any events this weekend, you’ll be happy to hear there is no payment required for on-street parking on Heritage Day! Weekend rates will be in effect at Calgary Parking parkades and surface lots. Trains will also be operating as usual.

The Contact Centre and Impound Lot will be closed on Monday.

Landfills will be open most days except for the Spyhill and Shepard locations on Sunday. You can find more detailed hours here.

Road Closures

There are a couple of big festivals happening this weekend, so you’ll also want to make sure you’re planning your commutes right. Here are some city road closures to watch for.

Calgary’s major electronic musical festival, Chasing Summer, is happening at the Max Bell Centre from August 5 to August 7 between 1 pm and 1 am daily. There will be some changes to the roads in the area and police will be out directing traffic. Here are the other changes to keep in mind:

Barlow Trail will be closed between Memorial Drive SE and 17th Avenue SE between 1 pm and 1 am.

The right lane of the exit ramp from eastbound Memorial Drive SE to Barlow Trail SE will be closed between 1 pm and 8 pm for a dedicated taxi zone.

The exit ramp will be closed to traffic except for taxis between 8 pm and 1 am.

Speeds on westbound Memorial Drive SE will be restricted to 60 km/h.

The Tour de Bowness Criterium & Street Festival is back and it’s taking over the community on Monday! If you’re going to be in the area, the city is asking people to watch out for increased pedestrian and cyclist traffic. Here are some route changes to keep in mind:

Bowness Road NW will be closed between 62nd Street NW and 66th Street NW.

Please follow the posted detour route to Bow Crescent NW.

If you’re travelling downtown, be aware of the road and lane closures happening because of the Beltline Downtown Utility Relocation project.

There is a long weekend closure at 5th Avenue SW between 2nd and 3rd Street SW.

11th Avenue and 4th Street SE, there will be an intersection closure and closure of Olympic Way.

Other attractions

There are so many popular local attractions to choose from that will be open for regular hours this weekend.

If you haven’t made your weekend plans yet, consider checking out Heritage Park, the Calgary Zoo, Telus Spark, or the Hangar Flight Museum which are all open for their regular working hours!