There are so many FREE events on tap for Historic Calgary Week

Historic Calgary Week is underway and with 82 events scheduled for this year’s celebration, there’s bound to be something that catches your eye no matter your particular interest.

There’s everything from historic boat and trolley tours to guided walking tours through a range of topics covering the city’s recent and not-so-recent history going all the way back to the Ice Age!

Most walking tours have spots for 35 people, while events at large venues like the Performance Hall at the Central Library or the Central United Church have many seats and do not need registration.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite events to watch for this week but there are so many to choose from, don’t forget to check out the full schedule here. You’ll want to read the brochure carefully to make sure you’re registered for the events you’re hoping to attend.

Learn all about Calgary’s colourful past

What: From a store clerk murder and a bribed official skipping town to the historic Edmonton rivalry, this presentation on Calgary’s history sounds totally fascinating. It covers three years of the city’s early history when it wasn’t any bigger than a high school! Presented by local historian Doug Coats.

When: July 31, 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Performance Hall, Central Library, 800 – 3rd Street SE

Take a trolley bus tour of Calgary’s history

What: Did you know Calgary’s streets used to be full of red trolleys? Calgary’s transit system operated on these streetcars between 1909 and 1950. Join historian Harry Sanders and Calgary Stampede historia specialist Cassandra Cummings for this free historical Calgary transit tour.

When: August 1, 1:30 to 2:45 pm and 3 to 4:15 pm

Where: Meet on the old streetcar barn site south of the Big Four Building in Stampede Park, 1801 Big Four Trail SE, Calgary

Learn all about the Ice Age at Nose Hill Park

What: Take a walk through Nose Hill Park with the 2021 historian in residence for Calgary Public Library and Heritage Calgary, Cory Gross, and learn all about the prehistoric roots of the city’s land. You will be taken on a historical journey going back sixty million years, learn about Calgary’s famous sandstone and hear the Blackfoot story of Napi and the Big Rock.

When: August 2, 10 to 11:30 am

Where: Nose Hill Park, 6465 14th Street NW, Calgary

Check out some local vintage trucks

What: A late Calgary businessman with a passion for restoring antique trucks racked up quite the collection. Several of Ron Carey’s trucks will be on display at Pioneer Acres with a volunteer ready to give you all the facts about the history, maintenance, and operation of the trucks.

When: August 3, 1:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Pioneer Acres Museum, Township Road 274, Irricana

Get a free tour (and admission) to the National Music Centre

What: Get a behind-the-scenes peak at the National Music Centre with a musically trained guide. Hear all about the inspiration behind the popular spot’s architecture, discover innovators behind artists and songs, and learn all about the site’s history, including the King Eddy! Tour guests receive complimentary admission to Studio Bell.

When: August 4, 11 am to noon

Where: Studio Bell, National Music Centre, 850 4th Street SE, Calgary

Learn about the history of money in Calgary

What: Learn all about Calgary’s unique history with money including everything from alternative currencies, prosperity certificates, scrip, and contemporary complementary currencies.

When: August 5, noon to 1:30 pm

Where: Performance Hall, Central Library, 800 – 3rd Street SE

Check out Chinatown and get a history lesson

What: Get a colourful tour of Chinatown’s spaces and learn all about the contributions of the Chinese community to Calgary. There are over a hundred years of history in this area and the neighbourhood has been shaped by generations of people, it is certainly a must-visit during Historic Calgary Week.

When: August 6, 10 to 11:30 am

Where: Calgary Chinatown, specific details available when you register

Take a tour through a local barn with a complimentary snack

What: Take a tour of the original 1920 Bearspaw one-room school, the 1940 teacherage, and a built replica horse barn. Visitors to the site on Monday will be greeted with coffee and muffins on arrival before beginning a guided tour.

When: August 7, 10 am to 11:45 am

Where: 253253 Bearspaw Road, about 1 km south of 1A highway

Better get out and catch as many events as you can — the 11-day festival wraps up on Heritage Day, August 7.