Vintage to viral: A HUGE Barbie exhibition is coming to Calgary

Jul 28 2023, 10:10 pm
If you felt the same shock Gloria did when Barbie’s vintage clothes were sent flying out her dreamhouse window (no spoilers), you will absolutely love this new Barbie-themed exhibition coming to Calgary.

Telus Spark’s “Barbie: A Cultural Icon” opens on August 5 and runs for just over a month until September 10, so there’s plenty of time to watch the hit movie first if you haven’t already.

 

The exhibition covers 60 years of the iconic doll, from 1959 until the present day.

“A role model, a muse, a best friend – Barbie means something to everyone. Just as fans have been influenced by Barbie, she’s been influenced by them – their loves, their trends, their cultural touchstones,” says Telus Spark.

 

The exhibition will include exclusive interviews, an up-close look at vintage dolls, career representation and an overview of her fashion trends.

Watch Telus Spark’s socials for word on an adult-themed Barbie night!

 

Barbie: A Cultural Icon

When: August 5 to September 10
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast, Calgary
Tickets: Included in the cost of general admission. Tickets range in price but general admission is $26.

