Thief is hosting a pretty unique event this month with the Inglewood Lawn Bowling Club.

This British-themed party with snacks, drinks, and lawn bowling is happening on Saturday, September 17, from 12 to 6 pm.

Thief is a pop-up cocktail event that changes concepts each time, and the Inglewood Lawn Bowling Club offers one of the most underrated fun times in Calgary. The two will soon host the outdoor event while making British-themed cocktails.

This will be the fifth concept for the Thief pop-up team.

The first concept was a takeover at the Vendome restaurant in Calgary, offering guests Spanish tapas and dope cocktails.

For the second concept, out of Teatro, the drink menu took inspiration from Italian-style cocktails, and the food was everyone’s favourite: pizza.

Thief served up nine different cocktails in the third concept, each one pairing with a different food vendor found at the First Street Market.

For this fifth iteration, cocktails will be inspired by British culture, with snacks provided by Vendome. The Pimm’s Cup is essential at a British-themed cocktail party, and this one by Thief will have Pimm’s No.1, lemon, mint, cucumber, and ginger beer.

We’re excited to see the entire cocktail list and try each one while engaging in some fun and friendly competition.

Tickets are currently on sale and already half sold out.

A $225 lane package (up to eight people) includes lawn bowling for an hour, a complimentary beverage, and sweet and savoury snacks.

Email [email protected] to hold your spot!

Thief and Inglewood Lawn Bowling Club

When: Saturday, September 17, from 12 to 6 pm

Where: 1235 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $225 lane package

Instagram