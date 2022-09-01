The Granary Road smelly but delicious Garlic Fest returns to Calgary next week.

Happening on September 10 and 11, visitors to the foodie event will be able to try all kinds of tasty garlic-focused treats, such as garlic baby back ribs, pickled garlic, garlic pizza, and more.

It’s sure to be a stinking good time

It isn’t all about eating the food either, even though that’s our favourite part. There will be fun and interactive chances to learn about the history of garlic, how it has played a major part in folklore, how it’s grown and harvested, and more.

Working closely with Forage and Farm — a local regenerative garlic farm that specializes in growing a variety of gourmet garlic — the garlic knowledge and product are going to be off the charts this year. The team specializes in Black Garlic (they were the winner at the Made in Alberta Awards), as well as year-round crafts pestos and hosts homesteading classes.

This road market is extremely popular, with so much more to do and see than just garlic. What makes this place so special really is the huge space in the country filled with adventure and fun suited for the entire family.

With an active learning park, mini-golf, local vendors, food trucks, and other fun events like goat yoga, this really is a place perfect for friends and family to come together.

The Active Learning Park is open seven days a week from 9 am to 5 pm, and the farmers’ market is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm.

Go and check out this destination market, dive into all things garlic, and make an entire day of it.

Granary Road’s Garlic Fest

When: September 10 and 11, 2022

Where: 226066 112th Street W, Calgary

Price: Free

