The Wednesday Room, a popular chef-driven lounge and restaurant on Stephen Avenue, just launched a GoFundMe fundraiser after witnessing a tragic event.

On October 17, 17-year-old Brandon Taylor was the victim of a hit-and-run on 16th Avenue NW that left him in critical condition. The executive chef of The Wednesday Room, Derek Wilkins and his wife Danielle, were the first responders on the scene and stayed with him while waiting for EMS to arrive.

“This 17 year old with nothing but big dreams, lay there fighting for every breath, and man did he fight,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

It’s been just over three weeks since the hit-and-run and the fundraiser has raised just over $6,000 of its $25,000 goal.

“He can’t talk,” the post continued. “He can barely move. He can slightly open his eyes. He is on a feeding tube.”

“Brandon is going to need a lot of help going forward, and his family will need just as much.”

The GoFundMe campaign was started by Fonda Childs, whose son is Taylor’s best friend. On the fundraising page, Childs wrote that Taylor “is the sweetest, most polite and genuine boy that has ever come by the house with any of my boys.”

“Let’s help Brandon and his family get back on the road to recovery, to rebuild those dreams,” stated the post from The Wednesday Room.

If you would like to help, you can do so on the fundraising page here.