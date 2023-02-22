Monga Fried Chicken, a super popular Taiwanese fried chicken spot, just opened Alberta’s first location right here in Calgary.

Moving into Calgary’s Chinatown, this franchise has outposts across Ontario and Vancouver, and now we have one to call our own. Mongo gets its name from the Wanhua district, which is said to be the birthplace of Taiwanese culture.

Celebrating some of that street food culture, the menu here offers chicken that is marinated in honey and then dipped into a batter instead of dry flour.

There are five different types of signature chicken flavours available here: Hot Chick, The King, Taiker, Misty, and Cheese-E. There’s also fried chicken, tenders, wings, and popcorn chicken.

This is a street food spot after all, and customers can also try some fun snacks like veggie and mushroom tempura, crispy fries, and golden buns with condensed milk. Pair it with any of the fruit drinks or bubble teas here as well.

And then there are the baogers, which is a combination of a bao bun and a classic burger. These are filled with all sorts of toppings, like fries, fried chicken, shrimp cake, and more.

This is an exciting new opening for Calgary and Alberta, so check it out next time you’re craving fried chicken.

Monga Fried Chicken

Address: 103-303 Centre Street SW, Calgary

