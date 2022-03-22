"The Mummy" star Brendan Fraser is coming to Calgary Expo next month

The highly anticipated Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo is just around the corner and a massive star has newly been added to this year’s lineup.

On Tuesday, the Calgary Expo announced that Brendan Fraser will be a celebrity guest at the Stampede Park-held event. Fraser is beloved for his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy trilogy.

Fraser also starred in some of the 1990s’ biggest hits, including Encino Man, George of the Jungle, as well as critically-acclaimed films like Gods and Monsters and Crash.

More recently, the Canada’s Walk of Fame inductee has been entertaining fans with roles in Doom Patrol and Titans. Fraser will also be appearing in the upcoming Batgirl and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Running from Thursday, April 21 to Sunday, April 24 at Stampede Park, the activity-filled four days will celebrate everything from comics to gaming, cosplay, and more. Calgary Expo is regularly attended by more than 90,000 fans of all ages.

Previously announced Expo guests include William Shatner (Star Trek) Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett, Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), the Trailer Park Boys, John Cleese, and more. Calgary Expo 2022 will also see the return of POW! Parade of Wonders on Friday, April 22.

Single-day tickets, four-day passes, and deluxe and premium packages are available now. Special event tickets for The Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion and Jay and Silent Bob Show! LIVE are also available online.

For tickets and more information, visit calgaryexpo.com.

2022 Calgary Expo

When: April 21 to 24, 2022

Where: Stampede Park, Calgary

Tickets: Early-bird tickets available now; single-day passes starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $17 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $22 for ages 18 and up. Four-day passes, premium packages, and family packages also available.