Calgary Expo celebrates its 15th anniversary this spring with a cavalcade of stars

Geeks, nerds and pop culture enthusiasts, rejoice! Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo is returning for its 15th anniversary this spring, and its list of celebrities keeps on growing.

Running from Thursday, April 21 to Sunday, April 24 at Stampede Park, the activity-filled four days will celebrate everything from comics to gaming, cosplay and more. Calgary Expo is regularly attended by more than 90,000 fans of all ages.

Calgary Expo announced today seven huge additions to the list of special guests, including cult-favourite horror icons, popular sci-fi stars, and comedy legends.

William Shatner, best known as “Captain Kirk” from Star Trek, is stopping by Calgary Expo as part of his 90th birthday tour. Don’t miss his tales from his recent voyage on Blue Origin.

John Cleese, co-creator and star of Monty Python and co-writer and star of Fawlty Towers is also coming to town. Beloved for his appearances in Harry Potter, James Bond, and Shrek, Cleese is choosing Calgary as his first Canadian convention appearance.

The Trailer Park Boys – “Bubbles” Mike Smith, “Ricky” Robb Wells, and “Julian” John Paul Tremblay – are also making their first visit to Calgary Expo in 2022. They will be in character as they sign autographs and take photos with fans. And there will even be an opportunity to ask them questions while they’re live on stage.

Three sci-fi stars returning to Calgary Expo this year are Katee Sackhoff from Battlestar Galactica and The Mandalorian, Brent Spiner from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Independence Day, and John de Lancie from Star Trek: The Next Generation and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.

And horror legend Robert Englund aka “Freddy Krueger” in the A Nightmare on Elm Street film series, will also be scaring the crowds at Calgary Expo this spring.

Previously announced Expo guests include Ming-na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett, Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Domenic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), the stars of Clerks and other “Jay and Silent Bob” films, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Trevor Fehrman, Brian O’Halloran, and Jeff Anderson, and more!

Make sure to mark Friday, April 22 on your calendar because POW! Parade of Wonders returns for its eighth anniversary at 10:30 am. Each year, thousands of cosplayers walk alongside special Expo guests during the free celebration of fandom and creativity throughout downtown Calgary. Past parades have drawn crowds of over 17,500 spectators.

Single-day tickets, four-day passes, and deluxe and premium packages are available now. Special event tickets for The Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion and Jay and Silent Bob Show! LIVE are also available online.

For tickets and more information, visit calgaryexpo.com.

2022 Calgary Expo

When: April 21 to 24, 2022

Where: Stampede Park, Calgary

Tickets: Early-bird tickets available now; single-day passes starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $17 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $22 for ages 18 and up. Four-Day Pass, Premium Package, and Family package also available.

With files from Elle McLean