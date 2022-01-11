There is no shortage of sushi spots in Calgary you have to try, and here is another one you must add to your list.

Oishii Sushi in Southeast Calgary is a Japanese eatery with a seemingly never-ending menu of sushi rolls, raw bar items, and cooked favourites.

With more than 150 food items to choose from, this is an amazing all-you-can-eat experience that’s perfectly suited for large groups or an intimate date night.

Prepared with fresh ingredients, the sushi, sashimi, tempura, and other Japanese dishes here can be ordered a-la-carte or from their all-you-can-eat tasting menu. For this, diners simply use an iPad to pick and choose from the extensive menu here and watch it show up at their tables.

Start off by choosing a few dim sums and appetizers, maybe grab a tempura dish, and then decide on any rice, udon, or teppanyaki dishes you’d love to try. Or maybe you’d prefer to order mostly hand-rolled sushi with a few skewers on the side. It doesn’t matter here; you can order however you’d like at Oishii Sushi.

For one set price, you can order whatever you’d like to eat. Even high-end delicacies like Alaskan snow crab and oyster motoyaki are up for grabs!

Just make sure you’re hungry enough to eat it all.

So bring your fellow Japanese food lovers along, come hungry, and enjoy the freedom of ordering from one of the largest tasting menus in Calgary.

Oishii Sushi

Address: 8338 18 St SE #338, Calgary

