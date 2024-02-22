Massive FREE puppy party takes over Fort Calgary this summer

North America’s largest pet festival is returning to Calgary this summer, and it’s going to be a paw-some time!

Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog is happening at its new location in Fort Calgary on Saturday, July 27. The free event features new attractions, playful photo opportunities, and tasty treats for our four-legged friends.

The outdoor celebration is pet-friendly, so bring your furry family members along to join the party.

Pet-a-Palooza is described by its organizers as “the social event of the year for dogs and their people.” There will be a doggy fashion show, a pie-eating contest for dogs, and several pet exhibitors to check out.

Bring your pup down for brunch, then pose for a picture in the superhero-themed photo booth. There will even be an 80-foot pool party complete with DJ and canine cabanas.

The highlight of the event will be the dog races, with categories including French bulldogs, wieners, and corgis. And for the pups that prefer peace and calm, their owners could sign up for doggy yoga sessions.

Cheer on your favourites and see if they win Best In Show — Snaggle Tooth Showcase.

So mark your calendars for The Day of the Dog 2024 because it’s going to be a party you and your pup won’t want to miss.

When: August 25, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: Free