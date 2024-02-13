Russell Peters and Iliza Shlesinger will headline massive Calgary comedy festival

One of Canada’s largest comedy events returns to Calgary this summer, and two legendary names have been added to the lineup.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is taking over Prince’s Island Park from Friday, August 23, to Sunday, August 25. Comedy fans will want to pick up tickets when the general sale to the public begins on Friday, February 16 at 10 am.

The new headliners are Russell Peters on Friday, August 23 and Iliza Shlesinger on Sunday, August 25. They join the already-announced performance by Tom Segura on Saturday, August 24, whose show tickets are on sale now.

Canadian comedy icon Russell Peters was born in Toronto and raised in Brampton. He was recently named one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time and has performed all around the world.

Peters set attendance records at venues like Madison Square Garden and The Sydney Opera House and was the first comedian to sell out his hometown’s Air Canada Centre. He also set the UK attendance record for the highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show at London’s O2 Arena.

Iliza Shlesinger was the winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2008, and has since gone on to host the syndicated dating show Excused, the TBS game show Separation Anxiety, and her late-night talk show on Freeform called Truth & Iliza.

The Righteous Gemstones and Crank Yankers star has released six Netflix comedy specials and created The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show for the streaming service.

Also performing at The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in August include Hannah Berner (Variety’s Top Ten Comics to Watch in 2023), Zarna Greg (Austin Film Festival Top Comedy Feature and Ladies of Laughter award winner), Steven Ho (comedian and content creator), Trent McLellan (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), and Malik Elassal (Calgary rising viral comedy star).

When: August 23 to 25, 2024

Where: Prince’s Island Park, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices for general admission. VIP tickets and hotel packages are also available. Purchase online