The Chocolate Lab, a popular luxury chocolate shop based in Calgary, is opening a new location soon.

Opening this fall, the new spot will be opening up on Calgary’s thriving Stephen Avenue.

The first and only other spot is at #4, 21 Highfield Circle SE, Calgary. If you have a sweet tooth, it’s a great place to visit if you’re a chocoholic.

Known for using the finest and freshest ingredients, the items here are handcrafted in the tradition of the world’s finest chocolatiers. The team here uses classic techniques to make works of art that are unlike most goods you’d find in an average candy shop.

Collection boxes, chocolate tablet bars with over 20+ flavours, chocolate-covered nuts and fruits, confections, and many other tasty treats are available to buy in-store and online.

There are also more than 30 flavours of bonbons at any given time, with flavours that feature dark, milk, white, ruby chocolate, and more. Some of these distinct flavours include carrot cheesecake, bourbon pecan, lemon rosemary, caramel low crunch, and the starry night, made with Nicaragua dark chocolate ganache, layered with even more caramelized chocolate ganache, and a sprinkle of sea salt.

If you love admiring art you can also eat, then get excited about this chocolate shop opening up another location sometime this fall.

Stay tuned for updates about a specific date for the grand opening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chocolate Lab (@the_chocolatelab)

The Chocolate Lab

Address: 203 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram