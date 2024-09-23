An Ontario burger joint known for its smash burgers is set to open its first location in Calgary this fall.

Rosie’s Burgers, a neighbourhood burger joint, is opening its fourth Canadian location right here in Cowtown at 1509 8th Street SW, just behind Save on Foods and Canadian Tire.

With the tagline “just the classics,” Rosie’s Burgers offers a menu of nostalgic favourites that wouldn’t look out of place at your local diner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie’s Burgers (@rosiesburgers)

The popular spot offers eats such as smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, poutine and onion rings.

For those looking for a sweet treat, it even serves up housemade banana pudding, chocolate chip cookies, and handspun milkshakes in a variety of flavours.

Founded by Daniel, Dustin, and Bryan Gelman in 2020 and named after their beloved grandmother, Rosie’s has opened outposts in Mississauga and Toronto, with YYC set to be its first store out west.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new opening!

Address: 1509 8th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram