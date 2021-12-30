Earl of Sandwich is bringing its hot sandwich haven all the way from England to the YYC, and we’re pretty pumped.

The company first announced its expansion to Calgary in an Instagram post made earlier this year on April 22, just one month after opening its first location in Edmonton in May.

The menu at the popular eatery consists of hot breakfast sandwiches like classic egg and cheddar, BLT, dozens of subs, hand-crafted wraps, salads, artisan soups, and other baked treats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earl of Sandwich Calgary (@earlofsandwichyyc)

The restaurant has won the hearts of many worldwide, and we’re excited to be able to soon devour delicious England flavour without having to hop on a plane or drive to Edmonton for that matter.

The location, hours, and other opening information will be updated as soon as it’s made available.

Earl of Sandwich Calgary

Address: coming soon

Instagram