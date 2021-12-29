Slew of popular Calgary restaurants close due to COVID-19

Several Calgary restaurants have announced they’re temporarily closing this week due to COVID-19 cases among staff right in the thick of the busy holiday season.

The notices of temporary closure come as the Omicron variant has case counts in Alberta skyrocketing. The province reported 8,250 new cases of COVID-19 over the five-day Christmas period, raising Alberta’s total number of active infection to approximately 15,000.

The following Calgary restaurants have announced closures until the new year.

Last Best Brewing & Distilling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Last Best Brewing & Distilling (@lastbestbrew)

“Hey Last Besties,” reads the brewpub’s Instagram post. “In the spirit of transparency, we wanted to let you know that with the spread of the Omicron variant, unfortunately several of our Last Best team members have tested positive for [COVID-19].”

Last Best will be closed through January 1, 2022, reopening on January 2.

One Night Stan’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Night Stan’s (@1nightstans)

One Night Stan’s has been closed since December 24 as the popular 17th Ave bar has had confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 amongst its team members.

“At this time,” writes One Night Stan’s on Instagram, “we’re going to remain closed until we can have the rest of our team tested.” The bar plans to reopen on Monday, January 3, when it is safe to do so.

DOP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOP (@dopyyc)

“Some of us are sick, some of us have [COVID-19] and all of us are tired,” writes DOP on Instagram. “Unfortunately we don’t have enough healthy staff to open this week so we will be closing until the new year.”

The Italian restaurant thanks everyone for the amazing support this year, and adds that they will be back in 2022.

The Living Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by [ LR ] The Living Room (@livingroomyyc)

The Living Room will be closed until the new year as it doesn’t have enough healthy staff to run the restaurant for the remainder of the holiday season.

“We tried and tried! Called in every favour we could,” reads an Instagram post from The Living Room announcing the closure. “2022 will be great!”

You might also like: World Juniors cancelled amidst COVID-19 concerns: reports

Flooding forces the closure of a popular Calgary Mexican restaurant

Chelsea Handler postpones Calgary show due to Omicron concerns

The virus isn’t the only thing affecting restaurant operations, with a pipe bursting at popular Mexican restaurant Native Tongues Taqueria amidst the extreme cold weather in Calgary, causing the eatery to shut down “until further notice.”

Alberta announced stricter COVID-19 measures on December 21 to fight the spread of Omicron, including limiting tables at restaurants and bars to 10 people per table, with no mingling between tables.

Additionally, no interactive activities at restaurants, pubs, and bars (including dancing, darts, and billiards) are permitted, and alcohol services must end at 11 pm, with bars and restaurants closing no later than 12:30 am.

With files from Megan Devlin