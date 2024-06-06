A huge Halal food festival is heading back to Calgary this summer.

Halal Ribfest, an enormous celebration of all things Halal, will be popping up at Deerfoot City from August 23 to 25.

The event, which was founded in Toronto, will be touring across North America, with several stops in Canada and the US.

The festival aims to deliver an authentic “Halal” experience, with dishes such as ribs, BBQ, and street food from local vendors.

As well as plenty of delicious eats, Halal Ribfest will also have a pop-up market, live performances, and even a bouncy castle.

Halal Ribfest

When: August 23 to 25, 2024

Where: Deerfoot City – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $1.25; buy tickets here