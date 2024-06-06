Halal Ribfest is coming back to Calgary this summer
A huge Halal food festival is heading back to Calgary this summer.
Halal Ribfest, an enormous celebration of all things Halal, will be popping up at Deerfoot City from August 23 to 25.
The event, which was founded in Toronto, will be touring across North America, with several stops in Canada and the US.
View this post on Instagram
The festival aims to deliver an authentic “Halal” experience, with dishes such as ribs, BBQ, and street food from local vendors.
As well as plenty of delicious eats, Halal Ribfest will also have a pop-up market, live performances, and even a bouncy castle.
- You might also like:
- The ultimate list of free Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts
- Bravo star Jax Taylor has been spotted all over Alberta
- Crumbl Cookies is opening a new Calgary location this week
Halal Ribfest
When: August 23 to 25, 2024
Where: Deerfoot City – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Tickets from $1.25; buy tickets here