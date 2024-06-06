FoodFood EventsFood News

Halal Ribfest is coming back to Calgary this summer

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Jun 6 2024, 10:08 pm
Halal Ribfest is coming back to Calgary this summer

A huge Halal food festival is heading back to Calgary this summer.

Halal Ribfest, an enormous celebration of all things Halal, will be popping up at Deerfoot City from August 23 to 25.

The event, which was founded in Toronto, will be touring across North America, with several stops in Canada and the US.

The festival aims to deliver an authentic “Halal” experience, with dishes such as ribs, BBQ, and street food from local vendors.

As well as plenty of delicious eats, Halal Ribfest will also have a pop-up market, live performances, and even a bouncy castle.

Halal Ribfest

When: August 23 to 25, 2024
Where: Deerfoot City – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Tickets from $1.25; buy tickets here

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop